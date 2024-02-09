Cody Rhodes finally chooses his opponent for WrestleMania 40 

Cody Rhodes has been the man targeted in the #WeWantCody trend on social media, with wrestling fans being completely behind him. The American Nightmare made his official decision for WrestleMania 40.

Cody was given the opportunity to choose who he wanted to face at WrestleMania 40 after winning the Royal Rumble for the second year in a row. The WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Show ended in an explosive and chaotic way. Fans weren't fully against The Rock, but there was a loud "Rocky Sucks" chant as well.

Cody Rhodes interrupted The Rock and Roman Reigns' collision course and confrontation and said, "This is bulls**t." He came out and announced that he is choosing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock didn't seem pleased about his WrestleMania 40 match being hijacked because Roman Reigns himself chose to face The Rock.

The Great One put out an image explaining the significance of The Bloodline and the legendary Samoan wrestling family. However, the crowd was still firmly behind Cody Rhodes.

In an explosive end to the press conference, The Rock slapped The American Nightmare before many people came to the stage to separate them - including Triple H himself.

While, as of now, Cody vs. Roman Reigns is official, The Rock isn't happy at all and had a slurry of insults thrown Triple H's way backstage.

