Roman Reigns chooses The Rock as his opponent for WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has made his decision for WrestleMania 40, choosing The Rock as his opponent for The Showcase of Immortals.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes confirmed that he won't be challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. This led to The Rock confronting Reigns after previously name-dropping the "Head of the Table" on an episode of RAW.

During the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Reigns claimed that Rhodes had lost his power to choose his desired WrestleMania opponent, and instead, it was going to be The Tribal Chief's decision. This led to Reigns choosing The Rock as his opponent for WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare won his second consecutive Royal Rumble after last eliminating CM Punk. He immediately pointed at Reigns, who was keeping a close eye on the match.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare came agonizingly close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, interference by The Bloodline led to Reigns retaining his title.

Roman Reigns has successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against top names, including Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, and even Goldberg. It remains to be seen if he could successfully survive another 'Mania as champion.

