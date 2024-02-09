Partial Shield reunion as Roman Reigns crashes Seth Rollins' promo; enormous confrontation

The WrestleMania XL Press Event was all about three men - The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. However, in an epic confrontation, there was a brief moment of tension between Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins was the first of the men out, and he was ready to introduce the Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Instead, The Tribal Chief came out, and the two had a partial Shield reunion and tense confrontational moment.

They even began to talk trash about each other, something they've been doing for the past few weeks. Suddenly, there was excitement over another Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins match, the last of which happened at Royal Rumble 2022.

In that instance, Rollins was attacked and defeated Reigns via DQ in an incredible contest. Roman has never shown complete confidence in himself when it comes to Seth Rollins, a subtle storytelling that has played out over the years.

The Rock would also come out, and we would see a moment where he, Reigns, and Rollins were all standing in the same ring.

Ultimately, Rollins' presence proved futile as he was brushed aside for Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes.

