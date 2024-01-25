Is WWE 2K24 coming on Xbox Game Pass?

One thing fans want to know is if WWE 2K24 will come to Xbox Game Pass. The next major installment from WWE will launch in early March 2024, and is a part of a stacked year of amazing video games. Unfortunately, not every title hits Game Pass on launch - some of these great games show up later. The reasons are varied, and not often know to the fans, but we do know for certain whether 2K24 will be available when it goes live.

Filled with new match types, incredible WWE superstars, and a wealth of new storyline content, it would be amazing to see this title in the Xbox Game Pass. Here’s what we know about that situation, and what could happen in the future.

Is WWE 2K24 in Xbox Game Pass on launch?

It's almost time to celebrate 40 years of WrestleMania.

Bad news for Game Pass owners: If you’re hoping for WWE 2K24 to be available in the service on launch, that is not going to be the case. It’s been confirmed that the game will not be available for free among the many titles that cycle through Microsoft’s incredible subscription service. Fans join those of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, as neither of these highly-anticipated titles will be playable on Game Pass.

However, unlike the aforementioned game, who’s developers said there are no plans to bring the massive RPG to this subscription service anytime soon, WWE 2K24 in Xbox Game Pass is certainly a possibility in the future. This is if the previous entry in the franchise is anything to go by.

When could WWE 2K24 be on Xbox Game Pass?

So many amazing moments will be relived in 2K24 (Image via 2K Games)

While you can’t expect WWE 2K24 in Xbox Game Pass at launch, all isn’t lost. Just remember that the same thing happened with WWE 2K23 - which you can get for free by pre-ordering 2K24.

WWE 2K23 released on March 14, 2023, but didn’t get to the Game Pass service until around August 2023. That means there was at least six months of time before the smash-hit from 2K Games dropped for subscription holders. This could change for WWE 2K24, but there isn’t any exclusivity that we’re aware of. As it’s available across a wide number of platforms, fans can hopefully expect it to arrive later in 2024.

There is no confirmed date for the latest 2K Games title to join Game Pass, but if the previous installment is anything to go by, you can expect it later on - just not on launch day, unfortunately.

The next title will launch on March 8, 2024 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. WWE 2K24 features several new match types, alongside improvements to other facets of the game to keep things fresh and interesting.