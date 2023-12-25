Is Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth on Xbox Game Pass?

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth is set to arrive next year on PC and consoles, and this has brought up the question of Xbox Game Pass. Ichigo's latest adventure will undoubtedly be his biggest, so many players are eager to see what's in store. Since Game Pass allows fans to explore a rich catalog of games, both brand new releases and older ones, this would be a golden opportunity for publisher SEGA.

However, this is not always a guarantee. While many titles, such as Xbox Game Studios exclusives, have arrived on Game Pass on release day, others do not follow that rule. Which of these two boats is Infinite Wealth in?

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth is not coming to Xbox Game Pass

Studio Director Masayoshi Yokoyama took to Automaton Media for an exclusive interview about the iconic game franchise. When questioned about Infinite Wealth and if it will be making its way to Microsoft's game rental service, Yokoyama dashed any hopes fans might have had by confirming that it would not be arriving on Game Pass.

Not just on day one, but it will not be coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription at all for the foreseeable future. This does not mean Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth will never come to Game Pass; after all, several Like A Dragon titles are already in the massive, ever-expanding catalog for new and returning fans to check out.

It includes the Yakuza Remastered Collection and also the predecessor, Yakuza Like A Dragon. The latter arrived on Xbox Game Pass a year after debuting in 2020. So players will be waiting for a decent while, even if it isn't as long as they think. This is certainly disappointing in some ways.

With the series going the route of a turn-based JRPG, a Game Pass launch would let players see if the mechanics and gameplay have evolved. However, this would also mean much of SEGA and RGG Studio's launch revenue would be lower than otherwise — so the decision not to put it on the subscription catalog makes sense. In any case, fan hype remains high even with this decision.

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on January 24, 2024. Check out our demo preview to see what's new and what hasn't changed.