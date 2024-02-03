Is Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 roster? Controversy explored

Could fans see Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24? Considering his implication in the recent Vince McMahon sex trafficking scandal/lawsuit, many think it’s only a matter of time.

The former WWE and UFC World Heavyweight champion had his spot from the Royal Rumble removed and has since had any mention of him scrubbed from future plans. However, it isn’t quite as simple to remove a character from a game printed on a disc compared to a free-to-play mobile game.

Under more normal circumstances, it might be easier to remove a character or simply patch them out of circumstances. But having Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 is simply more complicated, given not only his popularity but also the focus the game puts on him as a part of WrestleMania’s history.

Brock Lesnar may be removed from WWE 2K24 roster

Moments like beating the streak are iconic and likely to appear in the game (Image via WWE)

The notion of seeing Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 isn’t impossible, but it seems highly unlikely. While we could easily see him removed from future releases, 2K24 is likely ready to ship. That means, if he’s in the game, he’s already there to stay unless 2K Games patches him out somehow.

That would leave a glaring hole in the game’s showcase mode, which even has a special edition of the game named after it: 40 Years of WrestleMania. This mode will likely feature all of the biggest, most iconic moments from WrestleMania’s past. You simply cannot have that mode without Brock Lesnar beating The Undertaker’s streak.

You also have to account for his many matches against Roman Reigns or his incredible match against Kurt Angle in 2003. Due to the sheer number of iconic matches he’s had at the Showcase of the Immortals, it’s unlikely to see Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24. That said, it’s not impossible. 2K Games could simply patch him out of the roster and leave him in the 2K24 showcase mode.

Brock is still featured prominently on the "40 Years of WrestleMania" imaging (Image via 2K Games)

While it’s been confirmed that he’s been removed from the mobile game WWE 2K Supercard, it’s likely much easier to remove a character from a mobile, free-to-play game than it is for a AAA major video game release, so it’s unknown if fans will see Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24’s roster.

Brock Lesnar controversy explained

In the recent lawsuit being pursued against Vince McMahon, only one professional wrestler has been implicated. Most names and people are backstage talents, such as John Laurinitis, with one noteworthy exception.

This lawsuit alleges that Vince McMahon shared explicit photographs and videos of Janelle Grant with an assortment of WWE employees and someone described as a “world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract”.

While not specifically named, only one member of the WWE roster fits the description, and that’s Brock Lesnar, who may thus be removed from WWE 2K24.

At this time, it’s unknown if Brock Lesnar will be removed from the WWE 2K24 roster. Unless 2K Games makes an official statement, fans will simply have to wait until the game launches on March 8, 2024.