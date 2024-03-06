How to win a Royal Rumble in WWE 2K24? Best tips and tricks

Few events are more exciting than the Royal Rumble in WWE 2K24. It’s one of the most popular events in WWE history, where 30 men or women battle it out in an over-the-top-rope battle royale. It’s a match where the closest friends can become bitter rivals in a matter of moments.

It’s also among the more challenging matches to win in a WWE game due to the overwhelming number of players that can be in the ring at once. What makes it even more tough is the variety of the superstars’ strengths.

While no one strategy will work for every situation, we’ll go over some tips that you can use to win a Royal Rumble match in WWE 2K24. It’s one of the most fun ways to play a professional wrestling game, and so these strategies ought to help you be the last one in the ring.

How to be the last man standing in a Royal Rumble in WWE 2K24

There are lots of ways to win a Royal Rumble in WWE 2K24. It comes down to several factors: What wrestler you choose, what position you enter the rumble in, and how you play the game. For example, I tend to start at #1 if I can and immediately begin playing as dirty as possible.

While not an official elimination method, this is my preferred way to deal with someone: Just Irish Whip an opponent over the top rope and hit them with a light attack. This requires you to use a Strong Irish Whip (hold the grapple button while aiming at one of the ropes).

You must also be close to the ropes in WWE 2K24 to make this Royal Rumble elimination work. When the opponent goes over the ropes, you want to attack them. If it works, they go toppling to the floor. This is my personal favorite way because it doesn’t matter what their health or stamina is.

You also don’t have to play the hero in a Royal Rumble match - let other people eliminate each other! Another piece of advice is to try and stay away from opponents you don’t want to deal with. In my experience, the CPU attacks whoever is closest to them. I’d also try to avoid superstars that have much higher stats than you do (Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, etc.) - until they’re weaker, that is.

Finally, get as good as you can possibly get at countering. Superstars are going to try to hit you at all times, whether it’s a jobber or John Cena, so take the time to practice countering as much as possible in your regular matches.

How to perform eliminations in WWE 2K24’s Royal Rumble match

To win the Royal Rumble in WWE 2K24, you aren't necessarily required to throw all the other opponents over the top rope personally - you just have to be the last person in the ring. That means you have to throw that final contender out. You can do this via various methods, such as a Clothesline Elimination, Grapple Elimination, Carry Elimination, or Finisher Elimination.

Clothesline Eliminations are fun but dangerous. If an opponent is leaning against the ropes, run at them and Clothesline them (L2/LT to run, X/Square, or X/A when close to the opponent). The downside is if it gets reversed, you get eliminated. Even the greatest wrestlers on the WWE 2K24 roster can fall victim to this elimination.

Grapple Eliminations are for players who like the submission mini-game, where you mash buttons quickly. Simply grab someone against the ropes or in one of the corners to get this mini-game started. If you win, you push them over the top rope. I wouldn’t recommend this until someone is seriously wounded, though.

If you’re controlling a Heavyweight/Super Heavyweight and want to really show off, you can use Carry Eliminations. Just grapple an opponent, then press R1/RB and a directional input to begin carrying them. Then, when they’re close, press Circle/B to enter into a mashing mini-game to eliminate them. Carrying a superstar drains your stamina quickly, so you don’t want to walk too far.

Finally, you have Finisher Eliminations. These are easy and are a more or less sure-fire way to knock someone over the top rope of a WWE 2K24 Royal Rumble. Get someone to the ropes while you have a finisher stored, and hold R2/RT and press X/A.

