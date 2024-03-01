WWE 2K24 DLC roadmap: All confirmed upcoming wrestlers post-launch

WWE 2K24’s DLC roadmap is an extensive one, with four DLC drops coming over the next few months. 2K Games revealed quite a few wrestlers, managers, and other items that will be released for the game. This may not be the only downloadable content coming for the upcoming WWE game, though. But for now, the DLC packs are the ones confirmed. If something else is revealed later this year, we will come back and update this accordingly.

Thankfully, 2K Games revealed when these updates are coming to WWE 2K24 on the DLC content roadmap, so it’s clear when everything will be dropping. If there are future updates, though, those remain a mystery. Here’s what we know right now.

All DLC revealed for the WWE 2K24 content roadmap

1) DLC Pack #1: ECW Punk Pack

DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack (Image via WWE)

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

The first stop on the WWE 2K24 DLC roadmap is ECW Punk Pack, which will be released on May 15, 2024. It features several noteworthy ECW alumni, such as The Dudley Boyz, Sandman, Terry Funk, and a superstar from the WWE ECW days, The Best in the World, CM Punk. This pack will also feature the ECW Paul Heyman manager card for myFACTIOn, as well as some Superstar cards to utilize.

2) DLC Pack #2: Post Malone & Friends Pack

DLC Pack 2: Post Malone & Friends (Image via WWE & Perry Knots/Getty Images)

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart (Manager)

The Post Malone & Friends Pack is the second drop for the WWE 2K24 content roadmap and will be released on June 26, 2024. The wrestlers and managers in this collection are primarily known for their wrestling gimmicks. It also stars Post Malone himself, who will be a playable character. Sensational Sherri will also be a wrestler instead of a manager, like the legendary Jimmy Hart.

3) DLC Pack #3: Pat McAfee Pack

DLC Pack 3: Pat McAfee Pack (Image via WWE)

Pat McAfee

Playable co-hosts

The third stop on the WWE 2K24 content roadmap is the most ambiguous one of all. Slated to launch on July 24, 2024, it also appears to be the smallest of the DLC content drops for the game. As of now, we know that Pat McAfee and “playable co-hosts” will be available - likely other announcers for Raw or Smackdown. We’ll update this when we know more about it.

4) DLC Pack #4: Global Superstars Pack

DLC Pack 4: Global Superstar Pack (Image via WWE)

Jade Cargill

Nia Jax

Michelle McCool

Carlito

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee

Coming on September 20, 2024, the Global Superstars Pack is currently the final release for the WWE 2K24 content roadmap. However, it’s the biggest of the downloadable content drops, as it’s packed with noteworthy superstars. The superstars in this DLC pack are a blend of new and returning faces to the company, from Jade Cargill to the returning Michelle McCool.

WWE 2K24 launches on March 8, 2024, and features a wealth of new content, from new match types to the 40 Years of WrestleMania mode.