Will CM Punk be available in WWE 2K24? 

Phil Brooks, also known as CM Punk, recently returned to the WWE after a long hiatus, right in time for a WWE 2K24 launch. However, until recently, it’s been unclear if the Straight Edge Superstar would be playable in the game. After all, it takes an incredibly long time to create the in-game versions of characters, and the superstar only showed back up in the WWE in late 2023, well after the game had begun development.

Thankfully, 2K games and WWE have given official confirmation on whether you can play CM Punk in WWE 2K24 - if not at launch, then somewhere down the road. The company has given fans a list of characters that will join the game later - but is Phil Brooks among them?

Plans to add CM Punk in WWE 2K24 have been confirmed

Expand Tweet

There’s been a great deal of discussion around fans being able to play CM Punk in WWE 2K24. The full roster of superstars has already been revealed, and unfortunately, Phil Brooks was not on the list. Due to the overwhelming popularity of the wrestler, as well as the fan and public outcry, Punk is officially in the Season Pass for the upcoming 2K Games title.

He joins names like Post Malone, Diamond Dallas Page, Jade Cargill, Iyo Sky, "Mr. Perfect" Kurt Hennig, and more as superstars who will be a part of the upcoming Season Pass for 2K24. Unfortunately, that means we also have no idea when he’ll be a playable part of the game. Fans will have to wait not only to see him wrestle due to his triceps injury but also to see him make his in-game debut.

The developer has confirmed the official release date of CM Punk in WWE 2K24 on their website. He’ll be among the characters that will be playable in DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack on May 15, 2024. This will add the following content to the game, in terms of wrestlers and MyFACTIOn content:

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

MyFACTION: ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card

MyFACTION: Superstar cards

Expand Tweet

CM Punk’s debut in 2K24 is also in the very first DLC pack for the game. While this won’t be released until May, fans can enjoy a wealth of DLC updates throughout the rest of the year: Five in total. Covering a wide selection of wrestling eras, it all begins with familiar faces from both the original and updated ECW.

WWE 2K24 releases on March 8 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It brings together a massive list of past and present superstars, including the late Bray Wyatt, in his “The Fiend” form.