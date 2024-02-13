WWE 2K24 confirms a fan-favorite wrestler and alternate form

According to the WWEGame’s X.com account, Bray Wyatt has been confirmed as an upcoming addition to WWE 2K24. The social media account gave a simple post that gave fans exactly what they wanted, alongside a gorgeous presentation of “The Fiend” version of the wrestler slowly walking to the ring. The fan response on social media was massive, as many are still mourning the loss of Windham Rotunda, the man who played the character on WWE’s various shows for years.

While we don’t know exactly how many forms to expect of Bray Wyatt in WWE 2K24, we know for certain that The Fiend will be playable. This was seen as a huge move, one that fans appreciated. One of the most interesting horror characters to ever come to WWE television, Windham Rotunda, the man who played Wyatt across his many iterations, is missed by many.

Bray Wyatt in WWE 2K24 confirmed via official Twitter post

Expand Tweet

Thanks to a post on X.com, WWEGames’ account confirmed Bray Wyatt's arrival in WWE 2K24. The post focused on “The Fiend”, perhaps Rotunda’s most popular form of the character. Fans were treated to the character’s full entrance, complete with his theme song, Let Me In by Code Orange.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in WWE 2K24 still comes down to the ring, hauntingly slow, and still carries his disturbing lantern. Instead of the typical lantern that Wyatt walked to the ring with early in his career, The Fiend’s version is a face stretched across the lantern instead. It’s not just any face - it’s his own. He is also responsible for one of the greatest cinematic matches of all time, and one we hope is in the 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase.

While the cult leader Wyatt was always a popular, mesmerizing character for the unique promos and storylines, his most popular form had to be The Fiend. The Fiend was a nearly unstoppable force of nature. Anyone who stood up to the character was swiftly, violently beaten down.

"The Fiend" is here in all his violent, unsettling glory (Image via 2K Games)

This is an excellent tribute to Windham Rotunda, who passed away at only 36 years old. Unfortunately, it’s not known if other forms of Wyatt’s persona will show up in the game, but fans do know that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is in WWE 2K24.

Wyatt’s last match on television was with LA Knight, who has had his own groundswell of public support over the last few months. While Rotunda is gone, he’s certainly not forgotten, not by wrestlers or the fans themselves. The response to seeing “The Fiend” in the game was enormous on X.com.

WWE 2K24 launches on March 8, 2024, with a wealth of popular superstars taking part alongside several new modes. While one of the cover stars was removed, fans have something to look forward to, in the form of “The Fiend” being a playable character in the upcoming 2K Games title.