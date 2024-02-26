CM Punk makes major claim regarding his return from injury

WWE Superstar CM Punk has currently been sidelined due to a triceps injury. The Best in the World recently made a major claim regarding his return to in-ring action.

The 45-year-old picked up the unfortunate injury during the Men's Royal Rumble Match while receiving the Futureshock DDT from Drew McIntyre. The former AEW star had to undergo surgery and is expected to be out of action for quite some time, making him unavailable for WrestleMania XL.

The former World Champion made an appearance on the recent UFC 298 show. Punk was interviewed by ESPN’s Megan Olivi at the post-show event. Speaking to Olivi, he opened up about his recovery from injury while further claiming his return would be the greatest comeback of all time.

“Well, I take a lot of inspiration from a lot of UFC fighters. And tonight we saw Illia Topuria, who very much put into the world that he was going to be undefeated and become champion. So, when I say my comeback will be the greatest of all time, I’m doing that for the explicit purpose of putting my money where my mouth is. I’m saying it. I am letting everybody know. And I have to live up to that," said CM Punk. [H/T WrestleZone]

He further continued:

“I won’t come short of anything but the greatest comeback of all time. So, to me, right now, it’s mental. It’s about doing the PT, and doing the work, and listening to the doctors and all the important people that know way more than I do. And letting this thing heal before I can start pushing it. But once I can start pushing it, full steam ahead. It’s exciting being my age back in the WWE. And being able to not only prove people wrong but prove myself right. And I’m gonna have fun doing it, and it’s going to be the best comeback of all time.”

You can watch the entire interview below:

CM Punk sends a message to fans about missing Elimination Chamber

The 2024 edition of Elimination Chamber featured some highly entertaining bouts with top names. However, The Second City Saint missed the event following his recent injury.

Punk took to Instagram to share an emotional message with his fans. While sharing he had a rough day, the veteran performer encouraged fans to enjoy the show.

You can check out the screenshot of the Instagram story below:

CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company after almost a decade was one of the highlights of last year. It remains to be seen what plans the former WWE Champion has for his in-ring return.

