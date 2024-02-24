CM Punk sends an emotional message to the fans about missing WWE Elimination Chamber

CM Punk has recently taken to social media to express to the WWE Universe how he feels about missing Elimination Chamber.

The Second City Saint is currently out of action due to an injury, and he's expected to be gone for numerous months. He suffered a torn triceps after taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre during the Men's Royal Rumble match. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk was penciled in to win the Elimination Chamber match in Perth and face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

As the clock ticks down to the start of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, CM Punk took to Instagram to share that he had a rough day today, as he's unable to compete in Perth. However, he remained positive and encouraged the fans to enjoy the show.

"Had a rough day mentally today. My heart and spirit are in Perth. Just a hard day staying positive and nobody wishes I was there performing for the fans more than me. Enjoy the show, appreciate you all," he wrote.

You can check out a screengrab of his IG story below:

CM Punk discloses why he returned to WWE after nearly a decade

After months of speculation, The Voice of the Voiceless made a shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series last November, nearly a decade after he left the company.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, CM Punk spoke about why he decided to return to the Stamforf-based company.

"I think it's just time. Timing is everything. You know, I wrestled for a very long time before I signed a WWE contract and I was on the road for 10 years, zero time off. That takes its toll, you know. And I think one of the things that I never did before was try to balance everything out. And I think a lot of fighters, a lot of wrestlers do that. You know, balance is kind of key but when you're young and you wanna go and you have to take every other opportunity that comes your way, you can't say no, and then after a while, you burn out," he said.

CM Punk will not compete at this year's WrestleMania. He's expected to be out of action for around 9 months. When he returns, the WWE Universe will undoubtedly be very excited.

Do you think CM Punk made the right decision to return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.