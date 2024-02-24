WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Star ratings for every match

The beautiful Optus Stadium hosted WWE's final premium live event before WrestleMania 40, Elimination Chamber. It certainly felt like we were on the road to The Show of Shows.

This event was a success, with all four main card matches delivering brilliantly. Two of them were inside the Elimination Chamber, while the main event was electric, too. But which contest stole the show? Let's look at each match and rate them out of five.

#1 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The main show opened with the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, which saw Becky Lynch defeat five other WWE stars. She had to earn the victory after entering first. The Man had a great outing as she outlasted the field, including top names like Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

Tiffany Stratton was incredibly over in Perth, which bodes well for her time on SmackDown. She was the highlight of the match, especially after her dive from the top of the pod. However, despite her excellent performance, 'Tiffy Time' ended early. Naomi and Raquel Rodriguez had decent showings, too, before the big three took over.

Lynch, Morgan, and Belair had some fun spots with each other. Either woman would have been a great choice to win inside the Elimination Chamber, especially considering who reigned supreme in the main event. The EST of WWE was kept strong as Morgan rolled her up before The Man hit the Manhandle Slam for the win.

This was a great match that showcased all six women. Stratton was the star of the contest despite being the second one out, while Becky Lynch was the best choice to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. It was a success all around for WWE.

Rating: ****1/2

#2 The Judgment Day vs. New Catch Republic - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne were thrust into such a grand setting, making their first WWE main roster title shot a memorable one. It took a while for the crowd to get behind the match, but the action kept improving once they did.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest had their usual tag team banger, while Dominik Mysterio was at his heat-seeking best at Elimination Chamber. New Catch Republic came close to winning multiple times, including when Dunne hit the Bitter End on Balor. However, 'Dirty' Dom put The Prince's foot under the bottom rope.

There was more jeopardy after he was ejected from ringside before Priest and Balor rallied. They picked up the win after a Chokeslam-Coup de Grace combo. It was a great way to get WWE fans behind the two Englishmen while The Judgment Day marched forward with their belts despite the Irishman's injury.

Rating: ****

#3 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

While not the night's main event, the Men's Elimination Chamber Match could have closed the show. All six WWE stars wowed the fans with a barrage of massive spots. Bobby Lashley speared Logan Paul through a pod while the United States Champion flew from the top of one.

WWE seemingly confirmed a few WrestleMania feuds during this match. AJ Styles flew all the way to Australia to cost LA Knight, while Paul ultimately prevented Randy Orton from emerging victorious. The Viper seemed to have hurt his back inside the Elimination Chamber. Otherwise, he just showed off how good of a seller he was.

Orton delivered a brilliant RKO to Logan Paul before hitting one on Drew McIntyre before being knocked out by the social media megastar. The Scottish Warrior picked up the victory and will challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. This was absolutely the right call, even if it was a bit predictable.

WWE did an excellent job laying out this match, with enough intrigue for fans to doubt the outcome. Enough fun sequences made for another solid offering inside the Elimination Chamber. This rivals the women's one as the match of the night.

Rating: ****1/2

#4 Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax - Women's World Championship

Elimination Chamber 2024 might as well have been renamed 'The Rhea Ripley Show.'

Once she came out for the main event, there was no doubt who the star of the entire show was. WWE strapped a rocket onto Mami, putting her in the headline spot ahead of the two Elimination Chamber matches. It was the right choice.

Ripley's title defense against Nia Jax was unique, and while not as action-packed as the Chamber bouts, it had an amazing atmosphere. WWE fans in Perth were electric for their fellow Aussie. The action was solid enough, too, with some hard-hitting spots between the two.

Jax dominated for a while and got immense heat before Rhea Ripley fought back. The finish saw Mami hit a dangerous-looking Superplex before lifting her challenger for the Riptide — a satisfying way to end a fun show. Ripley's post-match celebration with her family was genuinely emotional, too. Roll on WrestleMania.

Rating: ****