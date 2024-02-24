Triple H may be forced to turn WWE's fastest rising star babyface: Will it happen?

Triple H may have to pull the trigger on a WWE star’s face turn. The person in question is none other than Tiffany Stratton. The former NXT Women’s Champion competed in the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Stratton received a huge ovation from the Australian crowd as she made her way to the caged structure for the high-stakes match. She received massive pop for as long as she stayed in the match. Even babyfaces like Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair got booed whenever they delivered a beat down on Statton.

Fan reaction usually determines the trajectory of a superstar’s career. The crowd at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, was all for Tiffany Stratton. The massive reaction may force Triple H to turn the 24-year-old star babyface after WrestleMania XL.

Tiffany Stratton versus Bianca Belair seems to be the direction for WrestleMania 40. WWE first teased a feud between the two women during the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The two superstars would confront each other on the night Stratton signed exclusively with SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if Tiffany Stratton will receive a babyface reception in the United States. For now, she might have to focus on getting herself a spot in the WrestleMania 40 match card.

