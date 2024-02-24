Current WWE champion invades Men's Elimination Chamber match to attack Randy Orton 

Randy Orton was on the cusp of winning the WWE Elimination Chamber match when a shocking name invaded the match to cost him a chance to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

The Apex Predator was one of the six participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, the winner of which was slated to face The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Orton and Drew McIntyre were the last two men standing in the match. The 10-time WWE Champion seemed to have sealed the deal as he delivered an RKO to the Scottish Warrior. However, US Champion Logan Paul, who was eliminated just a few minutes ago, entered the chamber again to cost Randy the match. The Maverick attacked the Legend Killer with brass knuckles, which laid him out, allowing McIntyre to pick up the win.

The current United States champion had a strong showing in his first Elimination Chamber match. However, he was eliminated by Randy Orton, who delivered one of the best RKOs of all time.

The two could likely collide at WrestleMania XL, as Randy Orton is not the one to rest on his laurels. The Apex Predator could go after the Maverick's United States Championship.