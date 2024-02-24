We got a great show tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber with two great Elimination Chamber matches and three big title matches. We got some big surprises in the men's Chamber match while Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a match.

Kabuki Warriors def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell to retain the Women's Tag Team Titles

Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Judgment Day def. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Title

Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Title

Asuka sent LeRae into the corner early on but accidentally hit Kairi in the process, taking her out. Indi came in off the tag and slammed the champs into each other before hitting some big spinebusters for a near fall.

LeRae came back, and the champs sent Kairi back outside, but Sane came back and interrupted their combined finisher. Asuka caught LeRae in a hold, and Kairi came in with the insane elbow before picking up the win.

Result: Kabuki Warriors def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell to retain the Women's Tag Team Title

Grade: B

Women's Elimination Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Becky and Naomi kicked off the match, and the two traded strikes and pin attempts before Tiffany Stratton came in. Stratton hit some big moves before she was joined by Liv Morgan, who sent Tiffany into one of the chamber pods.

Naomi climbed up to the top of the pods and hit a sunset flip powerbomb on Liv, but Stratton rolled her up right away and got the elimination. Raquel was in next and sent Stratton into the chamber wall before going after Morgan.

Bianca joined the match next and cleared the ring before trying to lift Rodriguez but took a big boot. Raquel went for a suplex on the ringside mat, but Bianca turned it into a DDT.

Stratton came back and broke up the following KOD before Liv hit a massive senton on Raquel from the top of the pods. Becky and Stratton were up on the pods as well, and The Man was sent off the top before Stratton hit them all with a big dive.

Morgan hit a big move and eliminated Stratton before Raquel took her out with a chokeslam and corkscrew elbow. Becky came back and caught Raquel in the dis-arm-her but got hit with a double Texana Bomb with Liv.

Bianca rushed Raquel from behind and got the KOD before eliminating her as well. Becky, Liv, and Bianca were left in the ring, and Belair sent the other two into the Chamber walls before Becky came back with double-inverted DDTs.

Belair tried for the KOD on Liv, but it was countered before Morgan got her knees up for the 450 Splash. Liv pinned Bianca and eliminated her before Becky came in. She took Morgan out with the Manhandle Slam and picked up the win.

Result: Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Grade: A

Judgment Day (c) vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate - Undisputed Tag Team Title match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Dominik Mysterio got on the mic before the match, and the challengers attacked him and tossed him outside before the match began. Tyler Bate was in control early on, and Balor took some strikes before Damian came in with a big right hook of his own.

The crowd was chanting, "Dom is a w*nker," before he got a cheap shot on Bate from ringside. Bate came back with a big uppercut and made the tag before Dunne tossed the champs outside and hit a moonsault to the floor.

Back in the ring, Dunne stomped on Balor's hand before tagging Bate in for a double team move leading up to a near fall. Judgment Day got a double-team move of their own, but Bate kicked out as well.

Bate recovered and hit the spinning uranage on Balor before getting an extended airplane spin on Damian Priest. Dunne tagged back in and got the finisher on Balor, but Dom broke the pin before being caught and ejected from ringside by the referee.

Balor came back with a slingblade on Dunne before missing the Coup de Grace. Dunne caught him in the armbar and got the finger snap before getting the double Tyler Driver, but this time, Priest broke up the pin. Bate tagged back in but was taken down by Balor before Damian came back and tried for the Razor's Edge, but it was reversed.

Balor got taken down off the top rope before the challenges lifted Damian and got the Birminghammer for another near fall. Damian recovered and hit double chokeslams before Balor went for the Coup de Grace on Dunne and picked up the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Title

Grade: B+

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were out next before calling out Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Waller started off by acknowledging The Tribal Chief, who wasn't even there, and Rollins said that he had a secret to share.

Rollins was nearly medically cleared to compete and will face the winner of tonight's Chamber match at WrestleMania. Cody then got on the mic and said that he was a fan of The Rock but had decided to challenge him.

Rollins said that he would back him up in the match before Waller and Theory started making fun of them. Theory was going through the Rock's trademark lines, and the moment he got to the 'if you smell' line, Rollins attacked him.

Cody hit Theory with a Cody Cutter, and Rollins got the stomp before destroying the set and walking off.

Men's Elimination Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

LA Knight and Drew McIntyre were the first ones in the ring, and Drew was taking a beating before being repeatedly slammed into the pods. Kevin Owens was the next to join the match and got a big chokeslam followed by a codebreaker/senton combo before going to mock Randy Orton and then Logan Paul.

Bobby Lashley joined the match and instantly went after McIntyre before getting some near falls. Randy Orton came in next and hit KO with some big clotheslines and a powerslam before going for the draping DDT on the floor, but he hurt himself as well in the process.

Drew sent Lashley into the corner before Knight hit a DDT on McIntyre on the floor. Randy hit a suplex on Knight and hurt himself more before Owens ran into Logan's chamber pod after the clock counted down and beat the absolute living daylight out of him before tossing him into another pod and then the floor.

Bobby Lashley caught KO and sent him through a pod before spearing Logan through another pod. Drew came in with two claymores on Lashley and got the first pin before Knight hit him with a superplex.

Knight got the BFT on Randy before AJ Styles walked in with a steel chair and beat Knight with it before hitting a Styles Clash on top of it. Drew got a second pin, this time on Knight, before Owens dropped Logan on the outside with a big slam before hitting cannonballs on Randy and Drew.

McIntyre took KO out, and Randy got the pin as the match continued. Randy hit Drew with a powerslam and caught Logan on the ropes before Drew interfered, blocked the RKO, and hit a neckbreaker.

Paul came back with a crossbody before taking out the Brass Knuckles, but he posed with it for too long, only to be caught in an RKO and get eliminated. Randy got the draping DDT on Drew before getting a sudden RKO. Logan Paul came back in with the brass knuckles and punched Randy in the face, letting Drew pick up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Grade: A

Triple H came out and announced the attendance for the show was 52,590 before we headed for the main event.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax - Women's World Title match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Nia got some big takedowns early in the match before sending the champ into the corner for a splash. Nia tried for some submission holds, but Rhea turned it into a guillotine before getting back with some big moves.

Rhea was on the ropes and took a big Samoan Drop from the top before the champ countered the Annihilator and dropped Nia on the turnbuckles. Ripley got the splash for a near fall before failing to get the riptide.

Jax was dropped on the apron before Rhea cleared the announce desk but was hit with a Samoan Drop on top of it. Nia followed up with an elbow drop through the table before getting the Annihilator in the ring.

Rhea managed to kick out before dodging a second Annihilator before getting a superplex. Rhea finally hit the riptide and picked up the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Title

Grade: B+