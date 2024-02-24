Finn Balor to be replaced by former WWE champion following his injury at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility

The 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event has been an excellent night of pro wrestling so far.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match kicked off the show, which was won by Becky Lynch. The Man has now earned a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL against the winner of tonight's title match in the main event between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

The match was followed by a very physical match between Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day and the New Catch Republic, where the former put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line.

During the match, Pete Dunne went after Balor's finger in an attempt to apply his special joint manipulation technique on the Tag Team Champion.

Balor hit the Coup De Grace on The Bruiserweight to retain the titles for himself and Priest, but he apparently injured his thumb during the landing on Dunne at Elimination Chamber. He was seemingly able to pop his thumb back in, but it looked to be in a bad condition.

It is possible that Balor will be out of action for a while due to a broken thumb, so he may be replaced by Dominik Mysterio or JD McDonagh in his team with Priest.

The Judgment Day could use the Freebird rule, which would allow Mysterio or McDonagh to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles alongside Priest.

WWE has not commented on Balor's status yet, so it is unknown what the future holds for the Judgment Day.