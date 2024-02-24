Finn Balor suffers injury at WWE Elimination Chamber

Finn Balor and Damian Priest were able to overcome New Catch Republic at WWE Elimination Chamber to retain their Undisputed Tag Team Championship in Australia earlier today.

Despite the win, it seems that Balor could have taken a knock in the finishing stages, injuring his thumb in the process. The former Universal Champion was seen grabbing his hand following the match before he seemingly popped it back into place. He was then able to celebrate with his partner, Damian Priest.

The replay appeared to show that Balor suffered the injury when he hit the Coup de Grace on Pete Dunne and came down awkwardly on his hand. The injury didn't cause him any issues when it came to pinning Dunne and ensuring that The Judgment Day reigned supreme.

Balor has been known to fix injuries mid-match in the past since he was able to fix his dislocated shoulder as part of a match against Seth Rollins back at SummerSlam 2016. It doesn't seem as though an injured thumb will sideline Balor from action, but it did seem as though it bothered him for a while at the end of the match.

