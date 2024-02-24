Why did AJ Styles cost LA Knight at Elimination Chamber? Potential reason for the attack

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match saw a shocking moment when AJ Styles interrupted and ambushed LA Knight, thus causing him to lose the match. The WWE Universe was baffled and could not comprehend what happened inside the steel structure. As a result, fans have been wondering why The Phenomenal One made the shocking move and cost the Megastar his match.

It seems that Styles wants to get his redemption against the Megastar, as he has been bottling up his frustrations for weeks. The former WWE Champion believes that LA Knight has allegedly taken his spot to rise to the top while he was injured by The Bloodline last year.

Moreover, Knight also seized AJ Styles' opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match on SmackDown by causing distraction. Therefore, Styles wanted to get his revenge, and thus, he took away the Megastar's opportunity by costing him the match.

The Phenomenal One wanted to make the 41-year-old pay for his actions. It was indeed a shocking moment, as no one expected Styles to show up in Perth, Australia. This could pave the way for a blockbuster match between AJ Styles and LA Knight at The Show of Shows this year.

What did you make of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match? Sound off in the comments section below!