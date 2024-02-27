Will Post Malone be playable in WWE 2K24?

Noted musician Austin Richard “Post Malone” Post is in WWE 2K24 as the game’s executive soundtrack producer. He curated a list of musical tracks, not only by him but other artists, that will be available to listen to in the game. The musician’s future in the game itself has also been discussed heavily. He wouldn’t be the first musician to be playable, as Machine Gun Kelly was playable in WWE 2K22.

However, 2K Games revealed their entire content roadmap for this year, and we have the information on whether Post Malone is playable in WWE 2K24 and, if so, when you can get your hands on the musician.

Post Malone will be in a future WWE 2K24 DLC update

Yes, Post Malone will be a playable character in WWE 2K24 - just not at launch. According to 2K Games’ content roadmap, the world-famous hip-hop artist is going to join the game as a part of the second DLC drop for the game. This will drop later in the year, after the ECW/CM Punk DLC, which will make an appearance on May 15, 2024.

If you’re a fan of Post Malone in WWE 2K24, you won’t have to wait too long. He’s a part of the DLC 2 drop, on June 25, 2024. He’ll join a genuinely interesting list of primarily musically-themed wrestlers and managers.

Here’s everything that comes in that DLC:

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart (Manager)

MyFACTION Content: Superstar Cards

Music tracks that are a part of the 2K24 OST (Image via WWE)

Alongside Post are wrestlers like Mosh, Thrasher, and the Honky Tonk Man. Interestingly enough, Sensational Sherri is not listed as a manager, despite spending a lot of time in the WWE managing wrestlers like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase, and Shawn Michaels. Unfortunately, we do not have the stats on her or Post. She did have a noteworthy wrestling career as well.

Post, in addition to being a playable character in future DLC, is also the game’s executive soundtrack producer. He’s gathered a list of tracks from the past and present to be represented in the game. From Grimes’ “Genesis” to Busta Rhymes “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” it’s a great set of songs.

You can find them below:

Post Malone - Chemical

Post Malone - Laugh It Off

100 gecs - Hand Crushed By A Mallet

Busta Rhymes - Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See

Colter Wall - Motorcycle

Grimes - Genesis

Militarie Gun - Do It Faster

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Big Rig

Speed - Not That Nice

Turnstile - Mystery

Tyler Childers - House Fire

Yeat - Bëttr 0ff

WWE 2K24 launches on March 8, 2024, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will feature various new modes and content, including the “40 Years of WrestleMania” Showcase mode.