Fans are patiently waiting to get their hands on the new WWE 2K24 video game, once it releases on March 8th this year.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the fans have quite the surprise awaiting them. In a news that nobody saw coming, the world-renowned singer Post Malone will be introduced as a playable character making his WWE video game debut.

The new WWE 2K game has fans hyped with its fresh roster and game modes, such as a tribute to 40 years of WrestleMania. The game posed three of the company's biggest stars on separate editions of the cover, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Cody Rhodes, which was met with much acclaim from fans.

However, 2K has even more planned for the game and the players as they plan to bring in Post Malone as a playable character. The "Sunflower" singer/songwriter has been confirmed to be part of the game and will be made available for purchase for the fans in a DLC pack post-launch.

Post Malone is also confirmed to executively produce the WWE 2K24 soundtrack

Post Malone has always been a fan of WWE and has been spotted hanging out with The Undertaker publicly. Now, it's been confirmed that Austin Richard Post will be curating the 2K24 soundtrack himself as the executive producer.

It seems that it's a great honor for the "Better Now" singer to have the opportunity to directly contribute to his passion for the sport with his music. The varied 12-song soundtrack for the game will also include two songs from the music icon himself, Chemical and Laugh It Off from his newest album, AUSTIN.

The superstar musician recently voiced his appreciation for the WWE games and their soundtracks in a video on social media. Post Malone stated how excited he was to make a tracklist and shared the secret to making a collection of songs that would get anyone hyped as they put on a wrestling game:

"This is so cool because you guys have always had amazing soundtracks and amazing talented people doing the soundtracks." He added. "The secret to a great video game soundtrack is a little something for everyone and for every mood,” Post Malone said.

The 2K24 soundtrack will also include songs from other famous artists such as Busta Rhymes, Yeat, Grimes, etc. We'll have to see how hard this playlist from Post Malone and Co. will hit as we press play on WWE 2K24.

