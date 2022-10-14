When did WWE legend The Undertaker chokeslam Post Malone?

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic WWE characters and has been consistently referenced in mainstream media over the years. He even made a special appearance at a Post Malone show, followed by a bizarre exchange between the two icons.

Post Malone held a concert at the Austin 360 Amphitheater on June 16, 2018. The show was part of the Beerbongs & Bentleys Tour after the release of his second studio album of the same name. It featured the likes of Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, and more.

The 23rd show of the tour was held in Austin, Texas, which is, interestingly, the hometown of The Undertaker. Later in the concert, Malone was joined not just by fellow rapper 21 Savage but also The Deadman himself. The three smashed guitars on stage and hugged each other after the chaos.

However, this wasn't the wrestling legend's only interaction with the 27-year-old rapper. During the concert, a recorded backstage segment played, where Post Malone was walking in a dark hallway and bumped into the former champion. Not knowing it was The Undertaker at first, the rapper asked him to move before he was chokeslammed.

Post Malone shared another iconic moment with a WWE legend

The award-winning artist is a true fan of the sport as he has not only interacted with The Undertaker but also with Stone Cold Steve Austin. He even appeared on The Texas Rattlesnake's podcast. As it turns out, his meetings with WWE legends don't stop there.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attended his recent concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of the Twelve Carat Toothache Tour. Not only did the WWE executives watch the show, but the 14-time World Champion even performed his iconic water spit entrance with the rapper.

Given that the rapper is also a big fan of the sport, he could potentially make a surprise appearance on WWE programming in the future. In the past, artists like Bad Bunny and Machine Gun Kelly appeared on WWE TV and were even involved in some exciting angles.

