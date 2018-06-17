WWE News: The Undertaker makes a special appearance outside of the WWE

The Undertaker is definitely enjoying life outside of the squared circle.

The Undertaker shared the stage with a certain Rockstar last night

What’s the story?

During last night's Post Malone concert in the city of Austin, Texas, WWE legend and future Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a very special and rare appearance on the show alongside hip-hop sensation Post Malone and 21 Savage.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his win over John Cena at WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker was last seen competing in a WWE ring back at WWE’s inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where ‘The Deadman’ was victorious in a hard-fought Casket Match against Rusev.

The Undertaker is mostly working on a much-lighter schedule with the WWE these days and occasionally competes at the big WWE live events and pay-per-views such as WWE’s biggest annual event of the year, WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

It is fair to say that hip-hop artist Post Malone has been enjoying an immense amount of success in the world of Rap Music following the release of his second album Beerbongs and Bentleys which also features his hit single ‘Rockstar’, with 21 Savage.

Malone, who is currently riding at an all-time high in the hip-hop industry, is currently touring all around the US and landed in Austin, Texas—which is also The Undertaker’s current hometown—for yet another major concert last night.

The highlight of tonight’s @PostMalone show was WHEN HE BROUGHT THE UNDERTAKER OUT TO SMASH GUITARS BAH GAWD THAT’S THE UNDERTAKER’S MUSIC pic.twitter.com/EfAxA4I76W — Sean Mack (@seanmackradio) June 17, 2018

As noted, one of the biggest highlights of Malone’s show from last night was when he brought WWE legend The Undertaker on stage for a special appearance at the Austin360 Amphitheater and what followed next was total carnage, as Post Malone, 21 Savage, and The Undertaker of all people started smashing guitars on stage, with the crowd cheering on for all three men.

Malone, Savage, and Undertaker then even shared hugs with each other on-stage and some fans even claimed that Malone was apparently even Chokeslammed by ‘The Phenom’.

i wish i was lying, The Undertaker just choke slammed @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/dVqxaOiGOn — TYLER GROS$O (@tylergrosso) June 17, 2018

What’s next?

The Undertaker is set to return to the WWE later this year as part of the company’s upcoming live event in Australia. The former WWE World Champion wills square-off against Triple H in his return match.

