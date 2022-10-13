Another major celebrity might be WWE bound; recently spotted with Triple H

Triple H might be bringing another major celebrity to WWE, as he was seen briefly collaborating with an artist.

The King of Kings has taken over additional duties ever since Vince McMahon retired from the company and named Hunter as one of his successors. American rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone was recently seen with The Cerebral Assassin.

Post Malone also shared a TikTok video with the 14-time World Champion. In the video, the two can be seen performing Triple H's infamous water spit, which The Game does during his entrance. WWE has collaborated with several celebrities in the past, including Stephen Amell, Johnny Knoxville, Kim Kardashian, and more.

Fans were excited to see the rapper hanging out with The Game and Stephanie McMahon, which made them wonder if Malone was heading to WWE. Here's how they reacted:

It is interesting to see Hunter collaborating with celebrities like Vince McMahon has done in the past. Fans are now wondering if this was just the beginning of Malone working with WWE similar to Bad Bunny and Logan Paul or if he would be making a musical collaboration with WWE.

Triple H booked Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns for WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Earlier this year, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon signed Logan Paul to the company. Initially, Paul teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, The Awesome One turned on Paul and hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

He then challenged The Miz to defeat him at SummerSlam 2022. A month later, he challenged Roman Reigns before the WWE Crown Jewel press conference. The Tribal Chief had just come out victorious over Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle and wasn't interested in facing The Maverick.

During the press conference, Triple H introduced both superstars and booked Paul in an undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. This will be Logan Paul's third official match inside a squared circle.

