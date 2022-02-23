Has The Undertaker ever acted in movies?

The Undertaker is perhaps the most significant superstar to ever compete in WWE. With a career spanning over three decades, he has left an unparalleled legacy in the world of professional wrestling.

Other superstars who competed alongside him, such as The Rock, John Cena, Hulk Hogan and Batista, have successfully ventured into having a career in Hollywood in recent years.

This raises a question. Has The Phenom ever been a part of a movie?

Though he stayed true to his gimmick throughout his career, The Deadman has acted in a handful of movies, starting with Suburban Commando in 1991. Hulk Hogan, a fellow wrestler, was the protagonist in the movie.

Taker played the antagonist in the 1991 hit, a bounty hunter named Hutch. The storyline revolves around Hutch's mission to assassinate Ramsey, the character played by Hogan.

Interestingly, Hutch only had a single dialogue, “You're a dead man, Ramsey.” However, the line was dubbed by a kid to make it consistent with the overall kid-oriented format of the movie.

The Phenom went on to act and give voice-overs in several movies, playing his own character. Furthermore, he has appeared in four television series and has played a character besides himself in only one.

The Last Outlaw played the character of Soul Chaser Demon in Poltergeist: The Legacy in 1999. As the name suggests, it was equivalent to what he does in WWE—digging holes and taking souls.

In addition to this, the former WWE Champion has also been a part of popular animated movies like The Flintstones & Scooby-Doo.

The Undertaker has retired from WWE and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame

After 30 years of an unmatched career in WWE, The Undertaker announced his retirement at Survivor Series 2020. He contested his last match earlier that year at WrestleMania 36.

His last outing was against AJ Styles. The Phenom and The Phenomenal One battled back-and-forth in the first-ever Boneyard match, where the Undertaker emerged as the victor.

Fans have been in anticipation of his induction into the company's Hall of Fame ever since he hung his boots. It is finally happening in 2022.

WWE recently announced that the former World Champion will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He will be headlining the induction ceremony in 2022 and there is arguably no one else who deserves this more than The Phenom.

The ceremony will take place on April 1st in Dallas, Texas during the WrestleMania weekend. It is yet to be revealed who will have the honor to induct a mega star of his caliber.

