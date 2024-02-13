WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase matches: All "Showcase of the Immortals" matches confirmed till now

WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania Showcase mode is set to be a treat for WWE and wrestling fans, especially for those who have been following the company's proceedings for decades. The developers have promised iconic matches from past WrestleMania in the coming Showcase mode.

WWE 2K24 releases on March 8, 2024, on Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, and PC. The developers have added a special 40 Years of WrestleMania edition that players can purchase for $119 to get their hands on exclusive content.

All confirmed WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase matches till now

WWE 2K24 WrestleMania Showcase mode will have 21 matches featuring iconic clashes from previous WrestleMania editions. The currently confirmed batch of matches is as follows:

Ricky Steamboat vs Randy Savage - WrestleMania III (Intercontinental Championship)

- WrestleMania III (Intercontinental Championship) Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant - WrestleMania III (World Heavyweight Championship)

- WrestleMania III (World Heavyweight Championship) Rick Rude vs Ultimate Warrior - WrestleMania V (Intercontinental Championship)

- WrestleMania V (Intercontinental Championship) Hulk Hogan vs Randy Savage - WrestleMania V (World Heavyweight Championship)

- WrestleMania V (World Heavyweight Championship) Ultimate Warrior vs Hulk Hogan - WrestleMania VI (Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships)

- WrestleMania VI (Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships) Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania X (Ladder Match for Intercontinental Championship)

- WrestleMania X (Ladder Match for Intercontinental Championship) Bret Hart vs Steve Austin - WrestleMania 13 (Submission Match)

- WrestleMania 13 (Submission Match) Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 25

- WrestleMania 25 Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair - WrestleMania 39 (SmackDown Women's Championship)

- WrestleMania 39 (SmackDown Women's Championship) Bianca Belair vs Asuka - WrestleMania 39 (Raw Women's Championship)

- WrestleMania 39 (Raw Women's Championship) Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes - WrestleMania 39 (Undisputed Universal Championship)

We will likely hear more about the features as we near the release date, and the article will be updated accordingly. We are eager to see which other iconic matches are featured in the WrestleMania Showcase mode, like the Streak vs Career from WrestleMania 26 and The Rock vs Stone Cold from WrestleMania 15.

The WWE 2K24 roster is set to feature 200+ Superstars, with plenty of wrestlers already confirmed. We expect to see more being confirmed in the upcoming days, with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend being confirmed over an X post.

