How to get CM Punk in WWE 2K24?

CM Punk will be available in WWE 2K24, which is exciting news for fans of the Straight Edge Superstar. This is the first WWE game he has been playable in since WWE 2K15, back in 2014. While it will take some time to unlock this superstar, he will be available for players in-game at a later date. If you want to know how and when you can play as CM Punk or use pieces of his entrance for your own created wrestlers, we’ve got you covered.

CM Punk is not on the main roster of playable WWE 2K24 superstars since he returned to the company only recently. Nonetheless, he will be playable, so before long, players worldwide can make their opponents Go To Sleep.

How to unlock CM Punk in WWE 2K24

If you want CM Punk in WWE 2K24, you will unfortunately have to wait a bit. The Straight Edge Superstar will be available in-game on May 15, 2024. That is when the first DLC for the game, ECW Punk Pack, will become available. This means you will have a few options: Purchase the Season Pass, buy the DLC Pack separately, or buy an edition of the game with the DLC.

Thankfully, buying individual DLC packs is an option for players who don’t care about all of the superstars coming in future updates. For example, if you don’t want to add Post Malone to the roster, you can simply not buy that pack. As of writing, the Season Pass has not been given a price on digital marketplaces like the Xbox Store.

Depending on what edition of the WWE 2K24 you purchase, you may already have access to the CM Punk DLC - when it launches in May, of course. If you have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, which retails for $99.99 USD, you will get the Season Pass as a part of the content you purchased. The same goes for the game's 40 Years of WrestleMania edition.

Fans will just have to wait to play as Punk in 2K24 (Image via WWE)

Once the DLC launches on May 15, 2024, players who own it can log into the game and unlock the character. It’s currently unknown whether there will be any special requirements to play as CM Punk in WWE 2K24. It is likely, though, that you will simply have access to him as soon as you load the game on update day.

However, for those who don’t want to wait, you can create your own wrestlers in WWE 2K24. The odds are high that someone will make a version of CM Punk in the game - perhaps an earlier version of him or even an edition that looks like Punk in AEW. Only time will tell what fans will come up with.

WWE 2K24 launches on March 8, 2024, with a wide variety of content for players to participate in, from new matches to some of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time in the Showcase Mode.