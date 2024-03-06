How to win an Ambulance Match in WWE 2K24? Best tips and tricks

The dangerous Ambulance Match was added in WWE 2K24, bringing a classic specialty match to the game. This match type has only been seen in one previous WWE game, and that was back in 2010 on the Nintendo DS. This no-holds-barred match can get brutal, with players throwing each other off the top of the ambulance, using it as a weapon, or simply grabbing a sledgehammer and smashing opponents first.

We will offer you some tips today before you try to slam the doors on your opponent in an Ambulance Match in WWE 2K24. These won’t work in 100% of situations, but in our experience, it will do a lot to make sure your opponent won’t get out of the back and get sent to a local medical facility.

Tips to win an Ambulance Match in WWE 2K24

You don't have to go far to get to the ambulance (Image via 2K Games)

If you want to win an Ambulance Match in WWE 2K24, there are a few steps to remember. It will require winning a pair of submission mini-games, which demands you to quickly mash a series of buttons on your controller/keyboard. Although this is a new match type, the basic mechanics are the same. Here are the basic steps to win the match:

Open up the ambulance using L1/LB.

Irish Whip your opponent into the open doorway.

Using the Right stick to push the opponent into the ambulance.

Press L1/LB to close the doors and perform the two mini-games. Once you’ve completed both, the match is over.

You can also lean the opponent manually against the open doorway, but I prefer the Irish Whip. The L1/LB button can trigger pushing the wrestler in, but I used the right stick and pushed toward the open doorway for the Ambulance Match in WWE 2K24. Either way works, but the right stick seemed faster. Close the doors and get ready to start mashing.

However, it will take more than simply opening the doors. You need to really lay into your opponent to get an Ambulance Match won in WWE 2K24. I recommend lots of hard-hitting strikes and signature moves - preferably ones that target the arms, body, and head. Submission holds on the arms are great for wearing them down.

Use the vehicle as a weapon by Irish Whipping opponents into it (Image via 2K Games)

I also recommend using the ambulance doors as a weapon early in the match. Bring your opponent to the back of the ambulance, grapple them, and use Light Attack (X/Square) to smash the other player into the doors. However, the doors have to be closed first to make this work.

Another useful tip is to use the vehicle as a weapon in Ambulance Matches in WWE 2K24. If you climb up the ambulance, your opponent will follow you. This means you can use a variety of hard-hitting grapples and suplexes on top or even use Ledge Moves, like Powerbombs, to launch opponents to the ground. You can even follow up with diving moves, but if you miss, you will take some serious damage.

If you win the two submission mini-games, you win the match (Image via 2K Games)

Do remember that this is a no-holds-barred match. Thus, by holding L1/LB near the ring, you can easily grab your devastating weapon of choice. While it all comes down to skill, the stats of each member of the title’s roster vary, so having a higher overall stat average will help, too. It’s not the defining factor, thankfully.

The more body parts your opponent has in the red, the easier it will be to defeat them in an Ambulance Match in WWE 2K24. In my experience, having a stock of finishers also helps - spamming them at the end of the match to deal as much damage at once as possible.

Check out our other WWE 2K24 guides:

WWE 2K24 review || Showcase mode match list || MyGM mode unique powers || How to get Action Figure John Cena || How to get CM Punk || DLC Roadmap ||