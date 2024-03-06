How to do Super Finishers in WWE 2K24?

Super Finishers in WWE 2K24 are powerful finishing moves that significantly enhance your chances of winning matches. These powerful maneuvers enable you to succeed against opponents even on the challenging Legend difficulty setting. While Super Finishers are invaluable assets for securing victories in WWE 2K24, understanding their mechanics is crucial for effective utilization.

As WWE 2K24 garners widespread acclaim for its new features compared to its predecessors, enthusiasts worldwide, including players and streamers, are expressing their enthusiasm on social media platforms. However, mastering useful strategies, especially about Super Finishers, can further elevate the gaming experience, rendering it more seamless and enjoyable.

This article aims to shed light on key aspects of Super Finishers, enhancing your overall gaming experience.

How to perform Super Finishers in WWE 2K24?

Yellow bars are located at the bottom of the screen (Image via YouTube/ Smacktalks)

So, the primary consideration for players regarding Super Finishers in WWE 2K24 is focusing on filling the Yellow Bars. These bars are at the bottom of the screen alongside the player's health and stamina bars. To fill them, you need to strike your opponents consistently. There are three yellow bars in total that need to be filled, necessitating dominance from the beginning of the match to maintain them.

Once all three bars are filled, players can execute Super Finishers by pressing the required action buttons. It's R2 + X for PlayStation, RT + A for Xbox, and Space bar + K for PC.

Pressing these buttons will execute Super Finishers in WWE 2K24. However, there's a catch: you must select wrestlers who have the option to perform Super Finishers.

Not every superstar in WWE 2K24 has the ability to execute Super Finishers. Therefore, players must ensure they've chosen a superstar who possesses this move to execute it.

Below, you'll find a list of all wrestlers capable of delivering Super Finishers in WWE 2K24.

All wrestlers and Super Finishers in WWE 2K24

List of all wrestlers and their Super Finishers (Image via YouTube/ Smacktalks)

Here is the list of all wrestlers and their Super Finishers in WWE 2K24:

Andre the Giant: Tombstone AJ Styles: Spiral Tap Bayley: Avalanche Bayley to Belly Batista: Avalanche Powerbomb Two Beth Phoenix: Pin-Up Strong Becky Lynch: Avalanche Manhandle Slam Braun Strowman: Avalanche Powerslam Two Bianca Belair: 450 Splash Butch: Better End British Bulldog: Avalanche Powerslam Two Chyna: Avalanche Pedigree Charlotte Flair: Middle Rope Natural Selection Cody Rhodes: Cross Rhodes Trinity Dijak: Super Chokeslam Two Damien Priest: Super Chokeslam Two Gunther: Avalanche Powerbomb One and Elevated Boston Crab Ilja Dragunov: Super H-Bomb One Hulk Hogan: Middle Rope Leg Drop Two Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: Avalanche Powerslam Two Jerry “The King” Lawler: Apron Piledriver John Cena: Avalanche Attitude Adjustment Kevin Owens: Package Piledriver Apron Powerbomb Kane: Super Chokeslam Lita: Avalanche Twist of Fate Muhammad Ali: Grand Uppercut Michin: Package Piledriver Natalya: Pin-Up Strong Randy Orton: Avalanche RKO and Punt Kick One R-Truth: 450 Splash Rey Mysterio: Dragonrana Ricochet: 630 Senton Rhea Ripley: Avalanche Riptide Roxanne Perez: Middle Rope Code Red Roman Reigns: Superman Punch Spear Combo Sami Zayn: Top Rope Brainbuster Seth “Freakin” Rollins: Springboard Stomp Super Stomp Santos Escobar: Avalanche Phantom Driver Shinsuke Nakamura: Kinshasa ‘72 Solo Sikoa: Samoan Spike Three Sheamus: Irish Curse Brogue Kick Combo Triple H: Avalanche Pedigree The Undertaker: Tombstone Piledriver and Hell’s Gate Vader: Diving Moonsault X-Pac: X-Factor Zelina Vega: Middle Rope Code Red

There are a total of 45 wrestlers capable of executing Super Finishers. Choose these superstars to perform their Super Finishers successfully and enhance your gaming pleasure.

