How to do Super Finishers in WWE 2K24?

Not every superstar in WWE 2K24 has the ability to execute Super Finishers (Image via YouTube/ Smacktalks)

Super Finishers in WWE 2K24 are powerful finishing moves that significantly enhance your chances of winning matches. These powerful maneuvers enable you to succeed against opponents even on the challenging Legend difficulty setting. While Super Finishers are invaluable assets for securing victories in WWE 2K24, understanding their mechanics is crucial for effective utilization.

As WWE 2K24 garners widespread acclaim for its new features compared to its predecessors, enthusiasts worldwide, including players and streamers, are expressing their enthusiasm on social media platforms. However, mastering useful strategies, especially about Super Finishers, can further elevate the gaming experience, rendering it more seamless and enjoyable.

This article aims to shed light on key aspects of Super Finishers, enhancing your overall gaming experience.

How to perform Super Finishers in WWE 2K24?

Yellow bars are located at the bottom of the screen (Image via YouTube/ Smacktalks)
So, the primary consideration for players regarding Super Finishers in WWE 2K24 is focusing on filling the Yellow Bars. These bars are at the bottom of the screen alongside the player's health and stamina bars. To fill them, you need to strike your opponents consistently. There are three yellow bars in total that need to be filled, necessitating dominance from the beginning of the match to maintain them.

Once all three bars are filled, players can execute Super Finishers by pressing the required action buttons. It's R2 + X for PlayStation, RT + A for Xbox, and Space bar + K for PC.

Pressing these buttons will execute Super Finishers in WWE 2K24. However, there's a catch: you must select wrestlers who have the option to perform Super Finishers.

Not every superstar in WWE 2K24 has the ability to execute Super Finishers. Therefore, players must ensure they've chosen a superstar who possesses this move to execute it.

Below, you'll find a list of all wrestlers capable of delivering Super Finishers in WWE 2K24.

All wrestlers and Super Finishers in WWE 2K24

List of all wrestlers and their Super Finishers (Image via YouTube/ Smacktalks)
Here is the list of all wrestlers and their Super Finishers in WWE 2K24:

  1. Andre the Giant: Tombstone
  2. AJ Styles: Spiral Tap
  3. Bayley: Avalanche Bayley to Belly
  4. Batista: Avalanche Powerbomb Two
  5. Beth Phoenix: Pin-Up Strong
  6. Becky Lynch: Avalanche Manhandle Slam
  7. Braun Strowman: Avalanche Powerslam Two
  8. Bianca Belair: 450 Splash
  9. Butch: Better End
  10. British Bulldog: Avalanche Powerslam Two
  11. Chyna: Avalanche Pedigree
  12. Charlotte Flair: Middle Rope Natural Selection
  13. Cody Rhodes: Cross Rhodes Trinity
  14. Dijak: Super Chokeslam Two
  15. Damien Priest: Super Chokeslam Two
  16. Gunther: Avalanche Powerbomb One and Elevated Boston Crab
  17. Ilja Dragunov: Super H-Bomb One
  18. Hulk Hogan: Middle Rope Leg Drop Two
  19. Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: Avalanche Powerslam Two
  20. Jerry “The King” Lawler: Apron Piledriver
  21. John Cena: Avalanche Attitude Adjustment
  22. Kevin Owens: Package Piledriver Apron Powerbomb
  23. Kane: Super Chokeslam
  24. Lita: Avalanche Twist of Fate
  25. Muhammad Ali: Grand Uppercut
  26. Michin: Package Piledriver
  27. Natalya: Pin-Up Strong
  28. Randy Orton: Avalanche RKO and Punt Kick One
  29. R-Truth: 450 Splash
  30. Rey Mysterio: Dragonrana
  31. Ricochet: 630 Senton
  32. Rhea Ripley: Avalanche Riptide
  33. Roxanne Perez: Middle Rope Code Red
  34. Roman Reigns: Superman Punch Spear Combo
  35. Sami Zayn: Top Rope Brainbuster
  36. Seth “Freakin” Rollins: Springboard Stomp Super Stomp
  37. Santos Escobar: Avalanche Phantom Driver
  38. Shinsuke Nakamura: Kinshasa ‘72
  39. Solo Sikoa: Samoan Spike Three
  40. Sheamus: Irish Curse Brogue Kick Combo
  41. Triple H: Avalanche Pedigree
  42. The Undertaker: Tombstone Piledriver and Hell’s Gate
  43. Vader: Diving Moonsault
  44. X-Pac: X-Factor
  45. Zelina Vega: Middle Rope Code Red

There are a total of 45 wrestlers capable of executing Super Finishers. Choose these superstars to perform their Super Finishers successfully and enhance your gaming pleasure.

