How to play WWE 2K24 early

WWE 2K24 is coming soon, but you can get started early and try the new game modes and match types if you want to. There's so much to be excited for in 2K Games' next tribute to Sports Entertainment. With as much hype as there is for the game, its upcoming "40 Years of WrestleMania" Showcase, and the updates made to this year's iteration of the game, it's not a surprise that fans want to play right away.

However, if you want to play WWE 2K24 early, there’s a catch - it won't be free. Certain editions of the game come with early access, which allows players to get in just a few days early. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to step between the ropes early.

How can fans play WWE 2K24 early?

Depending on what version of WWE 2K24 you have, you can play the game three days early. Those who bought the Deluxe or 40 Years of WrestleMania game editions can start playing on March 5, 2024, instead of March 8, 2024. Unfortunately, the Standard and Cross-Gen editions of 2K24 do not come with this feature.

Both of these editions of WWE 2K24 come with a wealth of extra content, in addition to simply being able to play the game early. Below, we’ll go over what both versions of the game come with so you can make an informed decision ahead of the March 5 early access date.

If you’re a casual fan of the 2K games, you may not feel the Deluxe Edition is worth it, but it does come with quite a bit of content for the cost. For example, it comes with the Season Pass, which will likely run players around 20-30 USD.

As of writing, the official Season Pass price has not been revealed. That means there will be four DLC packs of new wrestlers and MyFaction cards to receive. Here’s everything featured in the Deluxe Edition:

Deluxe Edition ($99 USD)

Base Game

Standard Cross-Gen Edition

Nightmare Family Pack (Stardust, “Undashing” Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes ‘76, “Superstar” Billy Graham playable characters)

Season Pass

MyRise Mega-Boost/SuperCharger

Gold Rarity Rhea Ripley/Bianca Belair My Faction Cards

Alternate attires for Rhea Ripley/Bianca Belair

The 40 Years of WrestleMania edition is only slightly more expensive at $119 USD, but it is worth it when you consider all of the content it comes with. In addition to all of the content of the Deluxe Edition, it has a wealth of alternate WrestleMania attires, powerful MyFaction cards, and the ability to auto-unlock everyone in the Showcase that is playable. This version also allows you to play WWE 2K24 early. Here’s everything your $119 USD gets you:

40 Years of WrestleMania Edition ($119 USD)

All content in the above edition

Alternate WrestleMania attire for Randy Savage (WM6), Rey Mysterio (WM22), HHH (WM30), Charlotte Flair (WM33), and Rhea Ripley (WM36)

Gold Rarity MyFaction Cards for Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, HHH, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley

Instant unlocking of all playable Showcase characters

WrestleMania 40 arena (post-launch)

WWE 2K24 will be released on March 8, 2024. However, if you cannot wait and want in early, these two game editions will grant you access on March 5, 2024.