×
Create
Notifications

What are pets in Coin Master and which one is the best?

Pets are very popular welcome gifts, as Coin Master notifies users of Facebook friends joining the game. (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pets are very popular welcome gifts, as Coin Master notifies users of Facebook friends joining the game. (Image via Sportskeeda)
Vedant Kottapalle
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 30, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Feature

Pets are one of the most popular interactive elements in Coin Master. Players can collect and even gift them to fellow Coin Master enthusiasts. The value that pets bring to the game is not just how adorable they look, but all pets come with a set of benefits.

While these benefits are unique between different pets, there is no barrier to players unlocking and profiting from multiple pets simultaneously. Read on for a detailed guide on the specific benefits offered by different pets.

Using pets in Coin Master: Detailed guide

There are three Pets that players can unlock after they reach different levels in Coin Master. Pets become available via "hatching." Once players get to a certain level, they can crack open the eggs of the pet they want.

Some pets are available directly, while others require players to complete card sets before hatching the egg. Once the card set is complete, players will get a notification informing them that a new Pet is available.

The different pets currently available to Coin Master players are:

1) Foxy

Foxy is up and being sly. Do you know what she’s up to? Is foxy helping us raid or is Foxy attacking villages? Tell us below! #CoinMaster

Foxy is the first pet available to new Coin Master players. Users who have reached Village 4 should check their Pets Section and avail him.

The main benefit that Foxy brings to the table is a buff to the players' raid capabilities. When active, Foxy allows players to get up to 106% extra coins than they traded, making it a fan favorite, particularly among new players. These extra coins go a long way in helping users level up.

2) Rhino

Round Two! 🙌Which one do you love more, Rhino OR Tiger? 🦏🐅Reminder to feed your pets 😋💝#CoinMaster #mobilegames #social #fun #pets #play https://t.co/Y5Nf7bPGdZ

Rhino is a protective pet. He adds an additional shield to players' villages, which is not as effective as an actual slot machine shield, but fairly useful as it protects up to 70% of precious buildings in the village. The most efficient way to use Rhino is when players build a new village but don't have the resources to complete it.

3) Tiger

𝑺𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝑻𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒅𝒓𝒂𝒘𝒏 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒐𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝒊𝒔 𝒂 𝒘𝒆𝒆 𝒃𝒊𝒕 𝒅𝒊𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕. Can you spot it?! Drop your answer below for a chance to win 800 Spins, pet food and XP! https://t.co/D9GuP2RL79

Similar to how Foxy gives players a buff during raids, Tiger provides a buff during Attacks. As attacks conventionally grant players smaller rewards than raids, Tiger's buff is much bigger than Foxy's. Players can receive up to 410% of the attack's rewards as additional coins.

Attack opportunities are easier to get from the slot machine than raids, so it does provide equal, if not more, value than Foxy. It's best to unlock and use Tiger during Attack Madness as that allows players to get maximum value from both Attack Madness season and Tiger.

Which pet is the best in Coin Master?

While each pet has its benefits, which means their value will vary with different players, overall, Foxy provides maximum value as his buff is extremely useful. Players have to go give in no effort to obtain it.

A crucial part of getting value from pets is upgrading them whenever possible. Foxy's 106% reward is available to players who upgrade it to Lv. 186. All pets in Coin Master are worthy investments, ensuring that players evaluate what buffs they need more than others will help them decide which to go for.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Note: The article is based on the author's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी