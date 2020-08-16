Free Fire has grown tremendously since its release, and there are a lot of new players joining the game. One of the major reasons behind this influx of gamers are the constant updates and features being added by the developers.

The game is very competitive, and consists of a rank system for both the major modes — Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Many of the newer players, however, do not know about ranks in Free Fire. If you are one of them, this article is for you.

What are ranks in Free Fire?

There are seven ranks in the game that players can climb through. Here are all of them:

Bronze - RP 1000-1300

Silver - RP 1301-1600

Gold - RP 1601-2100

Platinum - RP 2101-2600

Diamond - RP 2601-3200

Heroic - RP 3200+

Grand Master - Top 300 players of a region

These ranks in Free Fire are the same in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes.

The ranked mode in Free Fire

To reach the higher tiers, players have to play ranked matches. In this mode, gamers gain or lose RP (Ranked Points) based on their performances in a game.

One of the reasons behind the mode’s popularity are the rewards. After a rank season concludes, players get rewards based on the ranks that they attain. The higher the tier, the better the rewards that they receive.

But the players must note that it won’t be an easy task to push up the ranks, and they would have to practice and grind rigorously.

Note: This article is for beginners, and while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.