What is Red Mercury in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and how to get them

Red Mercury in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the main currency that you will use to trade or level up. Similar to other Souls-like games, the latest release from Leenzee Games features many systems that are found in the genre. The Red Mercury currency functions identically to that of Souls from Dark Souls or Runes from Elden Ring.

Ad

This article will cover what Red Mercury in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is, and how you can obtain it.

What is Red Mercury in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Red Mercury is a resource and the most crucial currency in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. This item functions similarly to Souls or Runes from FromSoftware's renowned games. You use this to trade weapons and other gear, and also to level up Wuchang by visiting the Shrines.

Ad

Trending

Red Mercury can be used to level up or buy items (Image via 505 Games)

You can obtain Red Mercury primarily by defeating the various enemies and bosses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Ideally, you should use them to level up so that you can earn Red Mercury Essence, which can be used to unlock new skills.

Ad

How to get Red Mercury in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Red Mercury can be primarily farmed by killing enemies. The best way to farm this currency is to respawn the various enemies in the world by resting at the Shrine. Head to any Shrine and select the Dream option to reset the foes, as well as fill up your HP and Manna Vessel.

Ad

Sometimes these enemies will drop several kinds of Red Mercury compounds, which will give you a certain amount of the currency based on the rarity. They can yield anywhere from 100 to 2000 Red Mercury in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. You can head to your inventory, and you will be able to spot and use them.

Bosses also drop Red Mercury upon defeat, and there are a ton of optional tough enemies for you to challenge in the world of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Early on in the game, there is a good spot to farm Red Mercury once you pass through Shu Sanctum.

Ad

Head to the Bandit Cave and activate the Shrine there. You will find this right before you head into the fight with the Great Centipede in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Drop down to the ledge on your left and go down the path. There will be a bandit who will give you 50 Red Mercury.

Next, head right, and you will find a feathered enemy whom you can defeat extremely easily. This foe will drop 400 Mercury. Go back to the Shrine and enter Dream to respawn them, and repeat this process of farming Red Mercury in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.