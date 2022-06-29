What is the release date for Pac-Man World: Re-Pac?

In the wave of recent video game announcements, a familiar face makes an unexpected appearance. Enter Pac-Man World: Re-Pac; a remake of the cult-classic Pac-Man World for the PlayStation. When it was revealed during the Nintendo Direct Mini, long-time fans rejoiced at the return of their favorite game.

While almost everybody on the planet knows Pac-Man as the little yellow circle who lives in the arcade cabinet running away from ghosts, Pac-Man World puts a new spin on it. While Pac-Man and the famous ghost gang still go back and forth antagonizing one another, Pac-Man World turns the franchise into a full-fledged 3D platform game.

Whether you are a series veteran or someone who just wants to see what all the hype is about, this game is a great chance to peak into the days of the late 90s. However, before players can play this game, it has to come out first. With this in mind, gamers are on the edge of their seats to find out when this game releases.

Pac-Man World: Re-Pac: What we know so far

Official artwork for Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (Image via Bandai Namco)

As the game just received its announcement less than a day ago as of writing, there are still a lot of details we are unsure of. However, we do have a confirmed release date for this title. Players can expect Pac-Man World: Re-Pac to hit the market on August 26, 2022, for every currently supported modern platform.

The announcement does not stop there. On top of the game's standard release, Bandai Namco, has also announced the release of a Collector's Edition for the game. This is not an unfamiliar practice in the video game industry. The really dedicated few can spend a little more money to get some neat collectibles.

From what we know so far, this Collector's Edition for Pac-Man World: Re-Pac will include a statue and an in-game cosmetic for Pac-Man. This may have also revealed a feature of different cosmetics for the character, which may be acquired through standard gameplay or an in-game shop of some kind.

Players can pre-order this version of the game from the official Bandai Namco website, which can be pre-ordered for $119.99 USD. It is likely that pre-orders of this bundle will be available through other retailers such as Gamestop and Amazon as well.

This bundle is available with every version of the game that is compatible with a physical version. This, unfortunately, means that PC players will not have a bundle version for their version of the game unless they wish to purchase a copy for another console they may own.

Long-time Pac-Fans are on the edge of their seats for this game, as the wait seems unbearably long. Hopefully, the game releases on time.

