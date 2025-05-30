What are Remembrances in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Remembrances in Elden Ring Nightreign are a big part of what sets the game apart from the original. If you’ve played the original title before, you might remember how Remembrances were boss drop items — you could trade them for unique weapons or cash them in for Runes. In Nightreign, they’ve been reworked completely. They’re no longer just rewards; they’re stories — ones that connect directly to each of the eight Nightfarers you play as.

Let's look into Remembrances in Elden Ring Nightreign in more detail.

How do Remembrances in Elden Ring Nightreign work?

Duel with Gladius, Beast of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

Once you beat the first Nightlord, Gladius, Beast of Night, on Day 3, you unlock the ability to collect Memory Fragments. These are the keys to starting Remembrance quests for the Nightfarer you’re currently using. Sometimes, you’ll get fragments while exploring areas like Limveld, but the guaranteed way to get one is by taking down another Nightlord.

Once you’ve got a fragment, head to the Roundtable Hold. There’s a Journal there you can activate and use to track the Remembrance for your character. It’s also where you’ll find more background on the Nightfarers, and it helps you follow the quest steps.

Not all Remembrances are the same length. Some are pretty straightforward — like Guardians’ and Revenant’s — but others are layered and need you to beat more bosses or complete side objectives.

Hover to Journal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

For example, Ironeye’s Remembrance starts after you talk to the Priestess at the Roundtable Hold. She’ll ask you to hunt a rogue Ironeye in Limveld. Once that’s done, you’ll be sent after the Darkdrift Knight. Only after that fight does the full Remembrance open up.

Why they matter

Beyond just learning more about the Nightfarers, finishing these quests impacts your ending. If you defeat the final boss with a character who has completed their Remembrance, you’ll unlock a different ending cutscene. This means there’s a bit more to it than just lore — there’s payoff too.

Also, the rewards are solid. You’ll get character-specific Relics, which give decent stat boosts, and a good amount of Murk. However, for me, the best part is how much more it makes you feel connected to the character you’re using.

That's all on Remembrances in Elden Ring Nightreign.

