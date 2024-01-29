What is Rich Campbell doing now? Controversial Twitch streamer's whereabouts explored

Controversial Twitch streamer Rich Campbell (561K followers) was one of the most prominent and frequently showcased personalities in the streaming world in 2022. Nonetheless, serious allegations surfaced against him toward the end of that year, dramatically altering his career and leading to his virtual disappearance from the online community.

Campbell previously served as a co-owner and content creator for One True King (OTK), a Texas-based content creation and streaming group. In December 2022, Campbell faced a sexual assault allegation from social media influencer Azalia Lexi, prompting his decision to depart from the group.

Azalia Lexi leveled some serious allegations against the streamer (Image via X)

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of assault and abuse.

What is Twitch streamer Rich Campbell doing these days?

Rich Campbell has essentially been absent from the public eye over the past year, particularly following the emergence of serious allegations in December 2022. The streamer was suspended from OTK and subsequently left the group voluntarily.

His last post on X indicated his intention to share his perspective on the situation and announced his resignation from OTK. This post was made on December 17, 2022:

"OTK has requested that I resign from my position, and I have agreed. I will make an update soon."

Campbell's last post on X.com (Image via X)

Although the streamer has largely disappeared from public view since his last post, there have been a few updates concerning him and the allegations he was involved in.

In January 2024, surprising news emerged when YouTuber Henry Resilient posted a video disclosing that Campbell had filed a defamation lawsuit (December 14, 2023) against the alleged victim, Azalia Lexi.

Campbell reportedly pursuing a legal case against his accuser (Image via YouTube/Henry Resilient)

According to Resilient, an update was posted regarding a trial-by-jury lawsuit filed by Azalia Lexi against Rich Campbell, which reportedly took place on December 4, 2023:

Azalia Lexi's lawsuit against Campbell (Image via YouTube/Henry Resilient)

Returning to Campbell's lawsuit, it also included a section where he alleged that the OTK COO (rumored to be Tips Out) had contacted him when Lexi made the allegations online and allegedly assured him not to "worry about it":

OTK could be potentially involved in the case (Image via YouTube)

Is Mia Malkova still with Rich Campbell?

Mia Malkova, the adult content creator, was in a relationship at the time when the allegations surfaced against Campbell. She was also involved in creating content with other OTK members but has since distanced herself from the group.

There was no clear indication whether she remained in a relationship with Campbell following the allegations. However, in December 2020, she posted a series of Instagram posts, one of which featured Campbell's face.

Mia Malkova shares post featuring Campbell (Image via Instagram)

Whether this indicates they are still dating remains unclear; however, it seems that the two are still in contact.

With both parties filing lawsuits, it appears that both Rich Campbell and Azalia Lexi are poised to engage in a legal battle.