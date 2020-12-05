What is RP in Free Fire?

Free Fire is currently one of the most popular mobile battle royale games in the world. Like all other BR titles, it includes a tier ranking system as well that determines the user's credibility and skill set. Players need to accumulate RP in the game to climb up the rank ladder.

The RP are Rank Points in the game that can be earned. Players can play multiple matches in the Ranked mode to earn more RPs and progress through the rank tiers in Free Fire.

How many RPs are required to climb each tier in Free Fire?

This article lists the rank tier system in Free Fire and how the RPs are crucial for determining a player's rank credibility in-game.

#7 Bronze Tier

Bronze is the lowest rank in Free Fire, and players can reach it right after logging in the game. The Bronze tier has a requirement of 0-1000 RPs. There is a total of three levels of Bronze ranking: Bronze I, II, and III. After passing the highest level of Bronze rank, i.e., Bronze III players can reach the next rank tier.

#6 Silver Tier

This tier has a requirement of a total of 1000-1500 points. It consists of Silver I, II, and III tiers. After surpassing the Silver III tier, players can reach the next rank tier in the game, which is the Gold tier.

#5 Gold Tier

The next rank after Silver III is Gold I. The specific ranked rating for the first rank of the Gold tier is 1600, Gold II is 1725 (increases by 25 RP), Gold III is 1850 (increases by 50 RP), and Gold IV is 1975 (increase by 75 RP). Gold IV is the highest level in the Gold tier rank in Free Fire.

#4 Platinum Tier

Platinum I is the next rank tier in the Free Fire rank list, which players can acquire after collecting 2100 medals. They later need to collect 2225 RP to reach Platinum II, 2350 RP for Platinum III, and 2475 RP for the last division of Platinum IV. This tier mostly has good and consistent players in it, and gamers need to be skillful to be in this tier.

#3 Diamond Tier

To reach the Diamond rankings, a player should collect 2500 RPs. There are also four divisions in Diamond, as in Gold and Platinum. Diamond II-2675 RPs, Diamond III- 2825 RPs, and Diamond IV- 2975 RPs. Many players with excellent skills can reach this tier in Free Fire.

#2 Heroic Tier

Earlier, the Heroic tier was used to be the highest tier in the ranking system of Free Fire, but now it comes second to the Grand Master Tier in Free Fire. Reaching the Heroic tier is not easy and requires heroic skills. It does not contain any sub-stages, and players need 3125+ RPs to be in this tier.

#1 Grand Master

Grand Master is the highest rank in Free Fire, and the devs had introduced this tier recently. This tier displays only the best players. It refreshes daily and shows the top 300 players in each region.

