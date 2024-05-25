What's new in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 PS5 upgrade?

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been going strong for almost a decade now. The game has received a ton of support throughout its lifetime and still gets periodic updates, both free and paid. This title has cemented itself as one of the best Dragon Ball games of all time and has gotten a whole new lease on life on the PS5.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has received an upgrade for that console, which brings a bunch of exciting changes to the title. Let's take a look at everything new that is included in this PS5 upgrade.

Everything included in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 PS5 upgrade

The main change with the PS5 upgrade of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is an improvement in this title's graphics. Players will be able to run the game at 4K resolution on their PS5, and playing the game at 60 frames per second is also now possible. Moreover, loading times have also been cut down.

Before this PS5 release, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 suffered due to its extended loading screens, which would take forever. Now, players won't have to wait a while every time they visit a new area or start a mission.

It is safe to say that the new PS5 upgrade takes full advantage of the console's hardware to deliver faster loading times with better visuals and a higher frame rate. You can get the PlayStation 5 upgrade for free if you already own this title on the PS4. All your saved data from the old console will carry over, along with all your DLCs.

Xenoverse 2 has finally made it to the ninth gen console (Image via Bandai Namco)

Players have spent a ton of time on their characters since this title's launch, and they'll be happy to know they don't need to worry about losing all that hard work by upgrading; the transition should be simple and quick. Currently, these are the only major changes in this title's PS5 upgrade. It's worth noting that if you don't have the PS4 version of Xenoverse 2, you'll have to buy the game's PS5 version.

This title has continued to get fresh content for almost a decade, and now that it has arrived on the PS5, we can expect even more. The roadmap reveals a new DLC story campaign, along with new playable characters that will soon be making their way into the game.

Bandai Namco has slowly been upgrading all its recent games to make them available on the latest consoles. Before Xenoverse 2, it was Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that got the next-gen upgrade. As such, players have now begun to speculate that the developer could be preparing for a new game in the franchise.

