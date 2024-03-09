5 best Dragon Ball games of all times

Dragon Ball games have been a cornerstone of the video game industry for quite a few decades. Created by the late Akira Toriyama, the Dragon Ball manga series is beloved by fans and has received countless adaptations, ranging from anime to movies, and even video games. Rising to popularity in the 1980s, there are countless games that you can enjoy to reminisce about the Saiyyan race.

From RPGs, fighters, and gacha mobile titles, there are a lot of Dragon Ball games for you to dive into. This list includes some of the best gaming titles from the franchise that you can play to fulfill your childhood Saiyyan fantasy.

Best Dragon Ball games for you to play

1) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z is one of the most iconic anime series (Image via CyberConnect2 Co. Ltd.)

The story of Dragon Ball Z was an integral part of many people's childhoods. Goku and his allies fighting big bad villains and winning is loved by many and you might have wanted to experience it while watching the show on TV. Bandai Namco's 2020 title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot delivers this storyline, mixing the fluid third-person fighting gameplay of the Xenoverse games.

The game's plot follows the three main arcs of Dragon Ball Z: Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu Sagas, and allows you to live and fight as your favorite Z fighter. It also has its fair share of light-hearted side quests to enjoy when you want to take a break from all the action.

2) Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi 3

Budokai Tenkaichi series of Dragon Ball games remain some of the finest in the franchise (Image via Spike Chunsoft/ DyllonStejGaming on Youtube)

A list of best Dragon Ball games is incomplete without Budokai Tenkaichi 3. The Budokai Tenkaichi series modernized and set the template for modern Dragon Ball fighters, with the third part offering the best experience for gamers. With a roster made of a whopping 161 characters, this fighting game introduced many unknown characters from the franchise to the mainstream.

Budokai Tenkaichi 3 is one of those Dragon Ball games that many of us can look back to, and remember all the fun times we had playing with obscure characters and destroying the opponents.

3) Dragon Ball Fusions

You wanted to fuse Majin Buu with a Z fighter? You can do that! (Image via Ganbarion, Bandai Namco)

Fusions is one of the biggest parts of the Dragon Ball franchise, giving us iconic characters like Vegeta. Although the scope of this concept was quite limited during the 3DS era, developer Ganbarion's game allowed you to fuse a lot of Dragon Ball characters and create completely new heroes.

Dragon Ball Fusions is one of the most unique titles in the franchise, not only does it allow you to have fun with the fusion mechanic, but also for its JRPG roots. Unlike most other Dragon Ball games of its time, Fusions has a turn-based combat system and a story mode that is not based on any of the manga or anime plots but borrows elements from them.

4) Dragon Ball: FighterZ

FighterZ is one of the best fighting games set in the Dragon Ball universe(Image via Arc System Works)

There is a high chance that many of you have grown up playing Dragon Ball fighting games and thoroughly loved dominating your opponents with Kamehameha and other finisher moves. 2018's Dragon Ball FighterZ is undoubtedly the best fighting experience that the franchise has to offer, with fluid controls and gorgeous animation, thanks to Unreal Engine 4.

From the original cast of characters from Dragon Ball Z to the ultra-instinct versions of our heroes from DB Super, FighterZ combines most of the Z fighters and the iconic baddies to deliver a fun action-packed experience.

5) Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball XV2 is the sequel of Xenoverse (Image via QLOC, DIMPS)

The Xenoverse series of Dragon Ball games greatly improves upon the 3D fighting formula laid down by the Shin Bunkoichi titles. The combat is action-packed, as you use various abilities of the Dragon Ball universe to blast through your foes and battle against iconic villains from the franchise.

The game takes place through the eyes of your custom avatar, as you are enlisted by the Elder Kai to correct the course of history and help out the Z fighters. The action-focused plot allows you to embark on an adventure that will feel completely new, yet familiar at times.

The late Akira Toriyama has gifted us with some of the finest works, ranging from mangas and anime to video games. Classic JRPGs and fighters such as the Chrono series, the Dragon Quest franchise, or the Dragon Ball game adaptations have been an integral part of our childhood and will keep us entertained in the future.