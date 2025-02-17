What is Science in Civilization 7 and how to use it?

Civilization 7 is finally out, and players are carefully crafting their idea of a perfect empire with the Leaders of their choice. As you construct your kingdom in the game, you must deal with certain gameplay mechanics that can make or break your cities. Science is a yield that your empire will produce over time. This mechanic powers your Technology Tree's progression, unlocking new tech and reducing research time. Along with this tech in Civilization 7, you get certain special bonuses tied to your military units that improve your empire.

Given how valuable Science is for boosting your kingdom's growth rate, it is crucial to increase its production. This article will cover everything to know about Science in Civilization 7.

What role does Science play in Civilization 7?

Science plays a crucial role in unlocking tech faster (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@Sid Meier's Civilization)

Since Science is an important yield in Civilization 7, you must boost it in the early stages of your playthrough. Apart from decreasing the time it takes to complete research, it helps unlock new abilities, buildings, and buffs much faster. Increasing this yield will boost the Technology Tree, unlocking new tech in the process, along with special abilities for your troops.

How to increase Science yield in Civilization 7

Choose Benjamin Franklin as Leader (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@Sid Meier's Civilization)

Here are various methods you can use to generate Science:

Choosing Science tiles: While you are expanding your empire, use the lens to check which tiles will give you Science. Building on them will give this yield a small boost.

While you are expanding your empire, use the lens to check which tiles will give you Science. Building on them will give this yield a small boost. Build new settlements: Science can also be generated by having more settlements, so make sure you build them often.

Science can also be generated by having more settlements, so make sure you build them often. Science-focused buildings: Constructing buildings that offer Science can help boost how much Science you get. Buildings like the Laboratory in the Modern Age, the Library in the Antiquity Age, and the University in the Exploration Age are just a few examples.

Constructing buildings that offer Science can help boost how much Science you get. Buildings like the Laboratory in the Modern Age, the Library in the Antiquity Age, and the University in the Exploration Age are just a few examples. Science-focused Policies: Choosing Policies that generate more Science.

Choosing Policies that generate more Science. Science-focused Leaders: Generating more Science begins with choosing a Leader that focuses on this yield. Benjamin Franklin is a good pick to increase Science.

Generating more Science begins with choosing a Leader that focuses on this yield. Benjamin Franklin is a good pick to increase Science. Choosing Science during narrative: You will often encounter choices where you must select an event to progress further. Focus on what these can provide, as they sometimes generate Science as a temporary buff.

You will often encounter choices where you must select an event to progress further. Focus on what these can provide, as they sometimes generate Science as a temporary buff. Leader attributes: You can allocate the Leader Attribute points to categories that generate extra Science.

