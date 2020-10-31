In early September, the Indian Government banned PUBG Mobile and 117 other apps of Chinese origin citing Section 69 A. Despite the ban being imposed, some users were able to access the servers and enjoyed playing the battle royale title, until yesterday.

However, On October 29, PUBG Mobile announced that they would be restrictingg all servers and access to the users in India from October 30. Hence, whenever the players are trying to access the servers of the game, the following error appears on their screens:

"Server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restrict-area"

What is the server is busy error in PUBG Mobile?

As mentioned earlier, all access to the game servers has been terminated by PUBG Mobile for Indian players yesterday, which is the reason why this error appears.

There is no fix for this and the services provided to the players in the Indian region has been officially shut in accordance with the orders of the Indian government.

Therefore, players will no longer be able to access the game and the official websites of both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite, which provides APK links for the games.

Official announcement by PUBG Mobile on their Facebook page

Here's what the official announcement on Facebook and Discord stated:

"Dear fans, to comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated 2nd September, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite (together, 'PUBG Mobile') on 30th October, 2020." "The rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property. Protecting user data has always been a top priority, and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG Mobile in India."

After this post, PUBG Corporation also announced a merger with Krafton. You can click here to read more about it.

