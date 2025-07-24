What is Skyborn Might in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Skyborn Might in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of the most essential resources that will allow you to perform your abilities. Unlike typical souls-like games, where you have a mana bar to use magic or activate weapon abilities, the latest offering from Leenzee does things a bit differently. Skyborn Might allows you to gain charges that you can use to perform weapon abilities or cast spells.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Skyborn Might in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Skyborn Might in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers explained

Skyborn Might allows you to use your abilities, such as casting spells or using weapon techniques. This essentially acts as a pseudo mana system, where you will need to perform certain feats to gain this resource before you can utilize it.

Skyborn Might is indicated by the feathers near your HP bar (Image via 505 Games)

How to gain Skyborn Might in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Here are all the methods to gain Skyborn Might in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers:

Hitting enemies and resetting your combo is the best way to gain Skyborn Might. You will gain one stack after hitting an enemy a number of times. Generally, it takes one or two hits before you regenerate one Skyborn Might. Be sure to reset your combo by not hitting your target for a few seconds and then restarting it all over again.

Shimmer, or perfect dodge, is also a great way to gain Skyborn Might. Press the dodge button before an enemy attack hits you to perform a Shimmer, which will be marked by a small green glow on Wuchang.

Inflicting damage-over-time Status Effects, such as Burn, on opponents will also slowly regenerate Skyborn Might stacks, as it technically counts towards enemies taking damage.

Certain skills and weapons can passively generate Skyborn Might. You'll need Red Mercury Essence to unlock these skills from the Impetus Repository.

Initially, you will start with only one Skyborn Might stack that you can increase by purchasing certain disciplines from your skill tree at the cost of a Red Mercury Essence (the skill point in this game). Certain weapon techniques or spells will require a certain number of Skyborn Might before you can activate them.

Skyborn Might is an extremely essential resource, and given how fast-paced the battles against the bosses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will go, you will need to Shimmer continuously to regenerate this resource.

