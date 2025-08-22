What is Son of Thanjai? Teaser trailer explored 

Son of Thanjai is an all-new game from Indian developer Ayalet Studio that has caught mainstream attention. The team unveiled the project globally via a teaser trailer, showcasing the game's setting, premise, and visuals. This exciting new project is a cinematic action-adventure game set in 11th Century South India during the Chola Dynasty.

This makes for a fairly unique concept that hasn't been done in this format before. Here's everything to know about Son of Thanjai.

What is Son of Thanjai about, and what platforms is it releasing on?

Son of Thanjai is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. While there is no word on a concrete release date or window yet, the teaser trailer, as well as digital storefront pages, provide more details on what the game is about.

The story the young king Rajendra Chola, who must carve out his own legacy as the next in line to lead the denizens of the culturally rich city of Thanjavur. A world inspired by the ancient past awaits, teeming with architectural and cultural nods to the era.

Explore the world, master engaging battles, and defend the Chola legacy (Image via Ayalet Studio)

This historically accurate recreation of the Chola dynasty will be explorable across its streets and crowds, with music, dance, and more inspired by ancient Tamil customs to discover. The Chola king will be able to interact with various citizens, from farmers to priests, and carve out a reputation for himself.

As a third-person action-adventure game, Son of Thanjai comprises battles inspired by the ancient martial art Kalarippayattu; players will use the deadly Surulvaal whip-sword to strike down foes in combo-focused combat. They must also infiltrate enemy outposts, engage in interrogations, and conduct investigations to uncover sinister conspiracies.

The trailer portrays cinematic visuals and folklore music, as a procession marches through the streets of Thanjavur. It then switches to combat snippets as the king slices through foes with his weapon using powerful finisher attacks.

With the game targeting modern platforms for launch, the trailer depicts detailed environments that reflect the rich culture of the Chola empire. We should find out more details about the game when it nears launch.

