What does the Specialist Bonus do in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

There are a lot of bonuses and Field Upgrades to find around Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone, and for a short time in Season 3, the Specialist Bonus has made an appearance.

The Specialist Bonus in Warzone comes from the bonus with the same name in Modern Warfare multiplayer. The bonus is based on giving players more perks, which are an integral part of loadouts. Perks give players bonuses in-game, such as the ability to stay hidden on radar or extra damage resistance against explosives, among a list of others.

Every two kills that a player gets, a perk will be given to the player, this goes up to six kills and three perks. All kills must be obtained without dying, and are used by Search and Destroy players for that reason.

Players only need to pick up the Specialist Bonus and all perks will be given to the player within Warzone, including weapon perks. It's a huge bonus and advantage in the game, but it's not exactly easy to get.

How to get the Specialist Bonus in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded brought with it some limited-time themes. '80s Action Heroes is the main idea, and themes from "Rambo" and the "Die Hard" series were brought into Verdansk.

Perhaps the biggest addition is Nakatomi Plaza. The massive building found Downtown on the map is the key to getting the Specialist Bonus in Warzone. However, it's not as easy as going there and picking up the bonus.

Players in Warzone have figured out how to open a vault in Nakatomi Plaza, which is part of the themed mission in that area. Picking up a contract, which can lead to defusing C4, stopping an arms deal, and finding the vault, is the main route for a vault keycard. Once in the vault, players will see three different safety deposit boxes that each have their own rewards.

Safety Deposit Box 1 - Specialist Bonus, Stopping Power, $20,000

Safety Deposit Box 2 - Armor Box, Advanced UAV, $20,000

Safety Deposit Box 3 - Contraband Weapon Blueprint

The Warzone Specialist Bonus can be found in the first Safety Deposit box, among bonuses like Stopping Power. With all three deposit boxes opened, players gain a huge advantage in Warzone, which many will fight for in each match. However, Nakatomi Plaza won't be permanent, so players should act soon.