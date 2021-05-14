Strat Roulette is shaking up the way players approach Call of Duty: Warzone.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone has seen its own shake-up in terms of nerfs, buffs, and an overall shift in the meta. Not to mention, there is a brand new map in the form of Verdansk '84.

After all this time, though, one would think it could get a bit stale dropping in over and over again. Thankfully, Strat Roulette is a new way to make Warzone lively and have a bit of fun in the process.

What is Strat Roulette in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Image via Strat Roulette

Think of Strat Roulette as a Pokemon Nuzlocke, except that it is in a game of Call of Duty: Warzone. The battle royale has over a hundred weapons and miles and miles of map to explore, and danger could be lurking around every corner. Why not take that basis of Warzone and mix it up. Live a little.

Strat Roulette does this by randomizing a whole slew of rules for players to adhere to. Just head to the Warzone Strat Roulette website for randomized weapons, vehicles, drop zones, and special rules.

How to Play Warzone Strat Roulette

Image via Strat Roulette

Once at the Strat Roulette website, players simply need to click "Roll." They can choose to toggle on or off the following options:

Weapons

Vehicle

Drop Zone

Special Rule

Once randomized, it is up to the player and any teammates to simply follow the rules given. Load into a game of Warzone and only use the weapons and vehicles suggested, drop where it says to, and follow the special rule.

To make things more interesting, players can add even more rules to follow themselves. Shaking up Warzone by using Strat Roulette is a great way to keep things fresh and exciting in the battle royale.