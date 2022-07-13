What is Stumble Guys? Meet the Fall Guys clone topping charts on IOS and Play Store

Fall Guys is again on the rise ever since it decided to become a free-to-play title and subsequently made its debut on Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Many titles are increasingly being ported over to mobile devices, but that's not the case with Mediatonic, at least for the time being.

Amidst all this, there seems to be a game topping the charts on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To make matters interesting, the game's gameplay design and overall theme seem very similar to its more famous counterpart.

Fall Guys is a different take on the highly popular battle royale genre, albeit it executes the gameplay differently. There are no elaborate scenes of violence or collection of loot as all players have to survive a sequence of different rounds. In the end, the person to survive it all is declared the winner, and it's harder to achieve that than it sounds.

This isn't the only thing similar in Stumble Guys, as the game design seems eerily the same. Naturally, there are key differences that exist because of different hardware capacities. Irrespective of that, there can be no denying that the mobile application looks more similar than otherwise.

A Fall Guys knockoff in the form of Stumble Guys is leading the mobile gaming scene

Stumble Guys is the result when one searches for Fall Guys in their respective application store. This is quite natural, given that the former isn't even applicable on mobile. There are also no plans to bring it to handheld devices, which is unlikely given the chemistry between Epic and Apple.

Nevertheless, some will address Stumble Guys as a clone, given how many similarities it shares with others. The puzzles and levels look very similar, and the main objectives of the players are the same.

Now there are some differences, especially with how players look in-game. Like the Mediatonic title, players can choose different costumes and customize their looks in Stumble Guys. However, not every design has the same shape, unlike Fall Guys, where the core looks of the bean-like design are always retained.

Clone or not, Stumble Guys is available for free on both Android and iOs. Its popularity and increase in the number of downloads seem to have gone up, with Fall Guys going free to play. It ranks in the top 10 of both application stores, again showing its rising popularity.

Economically, Stumble Guys have been raking in a great amount of moolah. According to AppMagic, the game has amassed around $6.6 million, which are not shabby numbers. If anything, it shows that mobile gamers love a Fall Guys-type game on their mobile devices. Given the particular nature of such games, they seem tailor-made for mobiles as players can easily play with their friends.

Whether Stumble Guys can be considered a knockoff or not will be decided by its players. However, the game is certainly here to stay, given what revenue it generates. It could even possibly make Epic Games Store ponder a possible mobile port for Fall Guys in the future.

