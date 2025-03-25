What is Sublimation in Bleach Rebirth of Souls?

Bleach Rebirth of Souls features a slightly complex combat system that allows players to partake in flashy 1v1 combat action against Hollows and humanoid opponents from the beloved Bleach manga series. As such, players will have to master its various mechanics to achieve victory in battle, which includes Sublimation. While the game does briefly explain its various tidbits, it still can be overwhelming for an average player to wrap their heads around the intricacies.

Here is everything to know about Sublimation in the latest Bleach fighting game. Read on to know more.

How to use Sublimation in Bleach Rebirth of Souls

All characters can Awaken and then enter the Sublimation state (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Sublimation is simply the state that a character levels up to after entering Awakening and filling the Fighting Spirit meter during the time. To start from scratch, players can enter Awakening when the Evolution tag appears on the top left corner of the screen, which occurs as players attack and take damage, perform moves, and teleport to cancel enemy attacks.

The character's moves and attacks already get powered up during Awakening, but Sublimation takes it a step further. When the meter fills out, Sublimation will be displayed at the top left. This causes characters to enter the Kikon Channel State as Kikon Moves (powerful cinematic finishers) get powered up further.

Additionally, characters can also get access to their secondary Kikon Move, which allows players to destroy even more of the foe's Konpaku or life stocks. For the uninitiated, depleting these stocks to 0 is the main victory objective in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls.

As such, players are advised to increase their Fighting Spirit gauge as high as possible quickly, which will help them delete more Konpaku than normal. Gamers can take it a step further by raising the Fighting Spirit meter during Sublimation, which allows them to enter Spirit Drive.

Do note that certain characters will instead enter a Reawakened state. Additionally, two characters among the roster will enter Special Awakening when Awakened, namely Renji Abarai and Sajin Komamura.

That is all there is to know about Sublimation in Bleach Rebirth of Souls.

Bleach Rebirth of Souls is available to purchase and play on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms

