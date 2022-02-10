What is the Super Lava Hound challenge in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is one of the most popular mobile games known for its cards, challenges, and engaging gameplay. The game allows players to test their skills and earn rewards using special challenges. The Super Lava Hound challenge in Clash Royale is the most recent of the 1v1 challenges that allows players to earn rewards while also putting the upcoming game card Super Lava Hound to the test.

This article will elaborate on the Super Lava Hound challenge, its rewards and also the upcoming Legendary card Super Lava Hound. Players can play the Super Lava Hound challenge from the events section of Clash Royale until February 14.

Super Lava Hound challenge in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Also, we noticed that another Lava Hound has appeared… that looks SUPER interesting! 🤔 Also, we noticed that another Lava Hound has appeared… that looks SUPER interesting! 🤔

The Super Lava Hound challenge has been introduced in Clash Royale to introduce players to the new Super Lava Hound card. There are two parts to the challenge:

Super Lava Hound challenge 1

Super Lava Hound challenge 2

Each player receives a free entry to the Super Lava Hound challenge 1, which requires them to win five battles with the challenge deck to complete the challenge. The Super Lava Hound is the only card that is guaranteed to be in the deck; the other seven cards can be any Common, Epic, Rare, Legendary, or Champion card.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Make the Arena burn with the Lava Hound Season!

#ClashRoyale #NewSeason Make the Arena burn with the Lava Hound Season! 🔥 Make the Arena burn with the Lava Hound Season! 🔥#ClashRoyale #NewSeason https://t.co/6I38yMTBHF

After completing the Super Lava Hound challenge 1, players will receive five rewards including Gold, Legendary Tokens, and Gems. The player is rewarded for each victory in the challenge. No losses are counted in challenge 1, thus the player can test the deck as much as he wants and play as many matches as he wants to win the five challenge battles.

When a player completes all five battles, they are granted free entry to the Super Lava Hound challenge 2, which (unlike the previous challenge) does count losses. To win an additional five challenge battles, players can either construct a new deck or use the previous deck. Players are rewarded with Legendary cards, Gems, and Gold for winning each battle. After losing three battles, players lose the challenge and must re-enter it by spending 15 Gems.

Super Lava Hound card

Clash Royale has yet to reveal the damage and hitpoints of the Super Lava Hound, though the basics of the card are clear. A Super Lava Hound can be trained for 8 Elixir and can be used as a powerful tank.

Super Lava Hound is a powerful card that, when destroyed, divides into two Lava Hounds which later split into Lava Pups. An explosion occurs when the Super Lava Hound is killed that causes damage to enemy troops in the area.

Finally, the Super Lava Hound challenge is an excellent opportunity to obtain more resources such as Legendary cards, tokens, Gems, and Gold.

Edited by Siddharth Satish