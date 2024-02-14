What surgery did Ethan Payne from Sidemen have? Details explored

British YouTuber and one of the seven members of the Sidemen, Ethan Payne, known by his online alias "Behzinga" (4.9 million subscribers), is widely recognized in the content creation sphere. With a presence on YouTube spanning over a decade, he continues to be actively engaged, regularly filming and uploading videos every week.

Behzinga's popularity surged thanks to his remarkable weight loss journey starting in 2018. Back then, he was visibly overweight but decided to transform. Part of Behzinga's weight loss journey included undergoing surgery related to his weight loss efforts. This article will look to explore this story in detail.

What kind of surgery did Ethan Payne go through? Exploring Behzinga's weight loss journey

Ethan Payne's weight loss journey kicked off in mid-2018 when he challenged fellow content creator and Jake Paul's Team 10 member Nick Crompton to a boxing match. Although the fight never came to fruition, Ethan remained dedicated to his journey.

Since then, he has consistently improved his physique and shed a significant amount of weight. However, this also meant that he dealt with excess loose skin as a result. In May 2023, Ethan disclosed his plans to undergo surgery aimed at reducing the excess fat and skin resulting from his weight loss journey. He said:

"There was one thing, baggage that I was dragging along and that is my loose skin. No matter how hard I was training, or how well I was eating, there was always a reminder of what I used to look like. Inside I still feel like fat Ethan...so that is why I have decided to go aheadwith the surgery."

(Timestamp: 01:16)

For those curious, Ethan Payne underwent a tummy tuck surgery and gynecomastia correction. This involved the removal of excess skin and tissue from the abdomen, waist, lower back, and buttocks. The surgery aimed to achieve a more defined shape for Ethan's physique.

Behzinga also uploaded a 12-minute video documenting his surgery and showcasing the results afterward. Here is a before and after image of Ethan's surgery:

Before and after comparison of the surgery (Image via YouTube/Behzinga)

Here is the entire video:

Post-surgery, Ethan Payne carried multiple bruises on his lower back and abdomen region, which gradually dissipated over the following months. He has returned to training and gym work, resuming his active lifestyle.

Ethan Payne also found himself amid a potential boxing debut on one of KSI's boxing events, where he was challenged by fellow UK YouTuber Joe Weller. While Ethan expressed openness to the fight, he did not agree to the initial financial offers proposed.