Sidemen's Behzinga seemingly rejects Misfits' offer to box YouTuber Joe Weller, says he knows his "worth"

Sidemen member and UK-YouTuber Ethan "Behzinga" shared on his podcast Growing Paynes that Misfits Boxing, owned by JJ "KSI," has presented him with an initial offer for the anticipated bout with fellow UK-YouTuber Joe Weller. For context, the two have engaged in online banter, hinting at the potential for a boxing showdown.

Over the last two years, Misfits Boxing has emerged as a prominent boxing promotion, successfully hosting numerous YouTube boxing events. It seems that Ethan might become the new face of the promotion if an agreement on the purse can be reached.

As of now, Ethan has declined the initial offer presented to him. The YouTuber emphasized that he believes his value is higher and desires more favorable terms.

"I know my worth" - Behzinga speaks about his possible YouTube boxing debut

Behzinga, one of the seven members of the Sidemen group, disclosed that Misfits Boxing, owned by KSI, has extended an initial offer for his potential fight against Joe Weller scheduled for next year.

This would mark Behzinga's inaugural venture into YouTube boxing, while for Joe Weller, it represents his first match since his defeat against KSI back in February 2018. Speaking about the event, here's what Ethan said:

"I have composure. I know my worth at the end of the day. If they want the big pay-per-view event that isn't JJ, I know my worth. I'm not gonna be a f**king fool about it."

He added:

"He (Joe Weller) may have agreed to his offer but I know my worth and it's gotta go (up). There are a lot of sacrifices that go into it. Yes, the amount of money that has been offered is decent, but in relative terms, I'm Ethan from the Sidemen. We are the Sidemen."

As of now, KSI has not commented on the matter. It seems that additional rounds of negotiation will be necessary before the parties can reach an agreement on the financial terms.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by the popular YouTube boxing promotion page Happy Punch, which garnered several responses. Here are some of them:

The upcoming Misfits Boxing event, Series 12, will be held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on January 20, 2024 (Saturday).